Rosie O’Donnell has words for those who still like to troll Madonna’s appearance

You know, Madonna is one of the most famous women in the world and has been my entire lifetime. And she would get vitriol at her at the height of her fame.



I remember we were doing ‘A League of Their Own’ and she had brown hair and we would be in an elevator and grown men, you know, would say to her, “I like you better as a blond.” And she would look at them and go, “You know, f*ck you.” And I thought, good for her, man, good for you.



She knows who she is, what she wants, what she wants to look like, what she wants to wear, what she wants to say. And I think she’s strong enough to weather whatever complaints people have about her now and for always.



Rosie O’Donnell speaking to Page Six about her good friend Madonna and the endless criticism the pop star receives for her appearance.