Ryan Beatty’s peach gets bruised, Big Freedia & Ciara make it rain & more: Your weekly bop roundup

April is almost over, can you even believe it? Time has been flying by this year, with so many musical milestones, moments and melodies that it’s hard to keep track of it all. Luckily, our bop after bop roundup has got you covered for this week’s new releases from your favorite queer artists and allies.

This week is stacked with some superstar collaborations as well as some subdued, soulful tracks that will have you both mesmerized and crystalized, ready for the runway (shoutout to Kennedy Davenport).

With such a wide range in new music drops this week, let’s get right into it!

“Bruises Off The Peach” by Ryan Beatty

Our favorite indie heartthrob and mysterious folk-pop boy is back with the release of his latest album, Calico. The album’s nine tracks showcase Beatty’s undeniable talent as a singer-songwriter, but the track “Bruises Off The Peach” particularly stands out for its lyrical prowess and sweet, soothing vocal delivery. Ryan croons the lyrics, “I cut all the bruises off the peach / Not as beautiful but still as sweet / There you go again with all your needs / What did it ever have to do with me?” The song feels like a lullaby to a lover who can’t seem to find the beauty in what is right in front of them, despite changing themselves for their partner. Beatty has a beautiful way of creating subtle songs that strongly resonate with queer men, and this latest release is no exception.

“Eat The Acid” by Kesha

Kesha has made her return to the pop music landscape but with a twist. Her latest single “Eat The Acid” takes you down the rabbit hole, speaking to her struggles and ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke, painting a poignant picture of the singer’s raw emotions surrounding this traumatizing situation. Produced by Rick Rubin, this dark, brooding track showcases Kesha’s new style, which she describes as “post-pop,” highlighting her belief that artists should give voice to all emotions, both good and bad. The haunting climax of the song features lyrics that speak to the transformation that Kesha has undergone: “Dead in the dark, I saw a light / I am the one that I’ve been fighting the whole time” The swallowed-up theme of the song ties into the album title, Gag Order, which is set to release on May 19th.

“Alone” by Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj

Kim Petras continues her mission to take the pop world by storm, and she’s taken it to the next level with her new single “Alone”, featuring the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj. The track samples Alice Deejay’s Eurodance classic, “Better Off Alone,” the late 90’s dance floor banger we all know and love. With a fresh twist to this classic with a standout rap verse from Minaj and Petra’s infectious melodies, the single is giving bubblegum-euro-pop mixed with a nod to the Y2K era that is, like, SO in right now. It’s the perfect storm of a collaboration and is sure to become a staple in any girl, gay, or they’s playlist this summer.

“$100 Bill” by Big Freedia ft. Ciara

Big Freedia and Ciara have teamed up to drop a major banger with their new track “$100 Bill”. The song is nothing but empowering, feel-good vibes for the springtime, with Ciara’s candy-coated vocals and Freedia’s signature anthemic delivery complimenting each other perfectly. Trust us, hit play, and get ready to make it rain!

“Seasons” by Bebe Rexha & Dolly Parton

Bebe Rexha’s latest album, Bebe, features a collaboration with the iconic Dolly Parton called “Seasons”. The song is a poignant ballad that explores the concept of aging while remaining young at heart. In the song, Parton mournfully questions the inevitability of living and dying alone, while Rexha reflects on her youth slipping away. The black-and-white music video shows the two singers side-by-side in front of their microphones, blending their harmonious voices. Despite the melancholic undertones, the song ends on a positive note, with both artists singing about feeling the sun coming out. Overall, “Seasons” is a beautiful collaboration that pays tribute to the wisdom that comes with age while holding onto youthful optimism.