Sam Smith, Madonna, & more: All the fiercest & most fearless fashion slays from the 2023 Grammys

The 65th annual Grammy Awards roared into the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday and with it a slew of queer nominees, presenters and performers took over the red carpet to flaunt their fabulous and fearless style.
The night featured historic moments with Beyoncé breaking the record for the person with most Grammy wins ever (32) and Kim Petras becoming the first out trans woman to win the best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith. For their part, Smith–who now has a total of 5 Grammys–became the first out, non-binary artist to win for best pop/duo.
Other LGBTQ+ winners include Brandi Carlile for best rock performance and best Americana album, and Steve Lacy for progressive R&B album. Beyonce also thanked the queer community during her acceptance speech for best dance/electronic album for Renaissance.
Beyond the stellar performances and award-winning moments, some of the fashion standouts included Smith and Petras’ devilishly fabulous red scare, Bad Bunny‘s normcore revival, and Harry Styles‘ rainbow pride.
If you are craving a dose of glamour, check out some of the fiercest and most memorable looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards below…
Laverne Cox
Beyonce may be queen, but Laverne is serving leather regalia fantasy for the children.
Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik
This is the kind of red state we can fully support.
Big Freedia
Big Freedia’s blonde ambition era is in full effect.
Steve Lacy
Going shirtless in a chic double breasted tux and matching clutch is a bad habit Lacy never has to break!
Brandi Carlile
We’re sensing a black tux theme, but Brandi’s embellished Versace with a pop of color fuchsia moment is a winner.
Gus Kenworthy
It’s obvious Gus came to werk! He can change our oil anytime.
Omar Apollo
When you are as talented and handsome as Omar, rhe Grammy red carpet is just another casual Sunday.
Anitta
The Brazilian goddess brought the drama and has gone from Best New Artist nominee to fashion legend.
Hunter Doohan
The Wednesday hunk took the plunge and gets two very enthusiastic snaps!
Tom Daley
Instead of gold, the Olympian went for a shimmering silver top and matching pants.
T.J. Osborne
The Brothers Osborne frontman stood out from the pack in this offbeat teal tux ensemble.
Adele, Beyoncé, Lizzo
Put them in a musical, a buddy comedy, and a Charlie’s Angels reboot, stat!
Jennifer Lopez
Another day, another slay for La Reina La Lopez!
Taylor Swift
Bejeweled in midnight blue & right on brand! When she walks in the room she can still make the whole place shimmer!
Kacey Musgraves
SpaceyKacey serving pink powerpuff superhero ally for the gods!
Harry Styles
The tats. The body. The nip slips! Only Harry can turn this shimmering, rainbow clown suit into this season’s sexiest must-have! That being said, we still think Bey was robbed for AOTY.
Shania Twain
We want to be Shania’s plus one to this Cruella de Vil goes to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party extravaganza!
Bad Bunny
Papi has all us bebesotas running to a ’90s Gap to get this look by Friday!
Madonna
Say anything bad about the eternal Queen of Pop and you get the whip! #bowdown
35 Comments
ZzBomb
I practically don’t even recognize Madonna anymore.
LumpyPillows
From day to day I can’t sometimes figure out its the same person.
lou lou de la falaise
Her face looks like it hurts and her voice didn’t even sound the same.
mastik8
Neither does she.
bachy
Did you guys forget that she is famed for her reinventions? Her looks changed radically with every video at the very least. Where have you been since 1983?
ZzBomb
@bachy Oh child, I’m old enough to more than already know that, but b/t each Madonna iteration I was still able to clearly tell it is Madonna. Whatever that is in the picture, if you showed that to me just 5 years ago saying this is Madonna, I would have told you you’re fecking crazy.
LumpyPillows
Lavern Cox and JLo were my favorites. Harry Styles because he makes me horny.
Rambeaux
Poor Madonna.
Bless her heart.
Gabby
Poor Madonna? Probably has close to a billion dollars in the bank. New tour celebrating her success is selling out with more dates being added. 40 years and people are still so obsessed with loving and hating her. Either way – you’re still obsessed.
Man About Town
I miss the days when people who attended awards events dressed nicely, and not like they were attending a costume ball.
Gus Kenworthy in overalls? Harry Styles in a jumpsuit without a shirt? Shania Twain looking like a cross between Cruella de Vil and the Wicked Witch of the West? Just tasteless!
If I were on security detail I wouldn’t let them in. But then of course the Internet would crucify me.
dbmcvey
It’s the Grammys. Tune in to the Oscars, Tonys or Emmies.
Joshooeerr
I agree. But at least Sam Smith is now dressing for his body shape,
ZzBomb
I have to admit, I thought Kenworthy’s outfit was lazy. Overalls? We need a new Fashion Police.
GameBoy
Already disgusting comments about Madonna, Christ this woman has done so much for the community and paid with snide comments about her looks, do better…
Congrats to Sam Smith & Kim Petras for making history!!
Gabby
Im always in disbelief when she gets so much hate, especially here. 40 years and she is still here being Madonna. I am in awe with what she has accomplished with her life.
LumpyPillows
Madonna is great. I love her music, but she has screwed her face up. She’s always been 50% heroic and 50% cringe. It’s Madonna.
bachy
Sending love to my fellow Madonna supporters! Yes, it is odd that she needs to be defended on a gay platform, but there you have it. Guess it’s true what they say about the fickle.
dbmcvey
@bachy
A few bitchy queens aren’t going to get Madge down.
Mister P
The internet would crucify martyrs and messiahs and humiliate whiners another way.
dbmcvey
I love how Sam Smith triggered all the right-wing snowflakes!
sfhairy
who is the asian lady replacing madonna?
Rambeaux
That would be “Madam Mee phace sucs”.
Pier
Madonna and Sam Smith all in the same story. The “I’m shook and offended by everything ” crew must be having convulsions by now
SDR94103
it’s a freak show.
Just.my.opinion
These people could not care less about how nice they look. The only thing that matters to them is how much attention they can get.
dbmcvey
Performers looking for attention?
Shocking!
Diplomat
My only complaint is that Sam Smith didn’t talk when he and Petras won. He gave her all the mic time and she went on and on. I always like what he has to say. He’s so cool.
Love it when Styles dances and shakes! So Hot.
Bad Bunny… oh yeah. More of him any time.
PJBFan
WTAF was that?
I’m sorry, but Harry Styles’ stylist should be shot for that outfit. It makes him look like RuPaul and Jethrine Bodine had a love-child.
The feathers on the capes of Sam Smith and Kacey Musgraves make the outfits look cheap. Not that a spandex jumpsuit was particularly a good choice.
Big Freedia’s outfit wouldn’t have been bad if the material didn’t read Hefty Bag to me.
Bad Bunny and Gus Kenworthy, my dudes, you’re at an awards show, not lounging at home/on the farm, respectively.
At least Queen Bey, Adele, Lizzo, and Laverne looked good. So did Steve Lacy, Anitta, Hunter Doohan, Omar Apollo, and Brandi Carlisle.
Kim Petras was regal.
I repeat, though, for the most part…WTAF was *that*?????
bachy
You are absolutely dead on regarding Harry Styles’ RuPaul/Jethro horror mix ensemble. WTF???
PJBFan
Let me readjust my comment on Sam Smith, not feathers. He just looks like RuPaul and Pope Benedict had a love-child.
TedV
Look, Madonna will always be a queer goddess. But in the 80’s and 90’s she was the voice of female empowerment for women of my generation. Now it turns out female empowerment really just means making yourself unrecognizable by paying a medical hack to put iris Chacon’s face on your body. I love her, but this makes me sad.
henare
Gus Kenworthy clearly did not understand the assignment.
Sam Smith, who is insufferable on his best day, looks like a fat Boy George with immensely less talent.
And wtf happened to Madonna? I understand age is a thing, but …
greekboy
When did it turn into a costume party?
dbmcvey
Always has been.
bachy
Sam Smith, Kim Petras and crew look like a Faustian Cabaret troupe just blew in on a cloud of Dragon’s Blood incense! A thrilling presentation!
Gus Kenworthy: wha? Maybe he’s there to fix the stage lights with the LA Electrician’s Union?
Tom Daley is a superhero’s hip sidekick. Sexy AF!
Lizzo brings to mind a giant, Chocolate Candy Kiss! Mmmm, yummy!
Love Taylor Swift’s elegant, night sky ensemble riffing on her award winning CD.
Kasey Musgraves is fresh-spun Pink Cotton Candy at the Texas State Fair!
Harry Styles increasingly looks like Farmer Dan got into a trunk of circus costumes. Here he looks like an uncool, makeshift trapeze artist.
Shania Twain is working like hell to jumpstart her next chapter – and I’m all here for it!
Madonna is a murderous Nazi dominatrice!