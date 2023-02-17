gop death watch

After saying there’s no racism in America, Nikki Haley is immediately subjected to Ann Coulter’s racism

When Nikki Haley announced she was running for president this week, she boldly stated that racism is no longer an issue in America.

“Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil,” the former South Carolina governor said in her campaign video released on Tuesday. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Then during the first speech of her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, she repeated the false claim, telling the crowd in Charleston, “Every day we’re told America is flawed, rotten, and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say America is racist. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“America is not a racist country.”

Well, extreme right-wing hatemonger Ann Coulter just proved her wrong!

In an appearance on the “The Mark Simone Show” podcast yesterday, Coulter made a string of vile remarks against Haley, who was born in the U.S. to Indian immigrant parents.

“Why don’t you go back to your own country?” she said, adding, “Her candidacy did remind me that I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history.”

“What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats?”

But she didn’t stop there.

Coulter went on to call Haley a “preposterous creature” and “bimbo” and then criticized her taking down the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse after the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

“This is my country, lady,” she said, angrily. “I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments.”

Haley has yet to respond to Coulter’s blatantly racist remarks, but Twitter has sure had a lot to say about it.

