Singer Kehlani officially comes out as a lesbian on TikTok

American recording artist Kehlani has publicly come out as lesbian.

TMZ reports that the singer/rapper took to TikTok to finally set the record straight (pardon the expression) about her sexuality.

Kehlani officially comes out as a lesbian in new TikTok. ???? pic.twitter.com/P1R8KJK34c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2021

“I’m just gonna f-cking say it, because everybody keeps bringing it up to me,” Kehlani says in the video. She goes on to note that she sparked rumors and speculation about her sexuality in a music video where she joked “I finally know I’m a lesbian.”

Now, Kehlani just wants to be clear. “I am gay, g-gay, gay.” She then notes that everyone around her seemed to have that figured out before she did. In particular, her family didn’t seem surprised.

“I’m like, ‘Guys, I finally know that I’m gay — like, I’m gay gay,'” she said of her family. “And they’re like, ‘We know. Duh, stupid. Duh.'”

In the past, the “Gangsta” singer had said she identified as polyamorous, pansexual or queer. In the past, she had relationships with NBA player Kyrie Irving, rapper YG, and guitarist Javaughn Young-White, with whom she has a child.