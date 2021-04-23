Singer Kehlani officially comes out as a lesbian on TikTok

American recording artist Kehlani has publicly come out as lesbian.
TMZ reports that the singer/rapper took to TikTok to finally set the record straight (pardon the expression) about her sexuality.
Kehlani officially comes out as a lesbian in new TikTok. ???? pic.twitter.com/P1R8KJK34c
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2021
“I’m just gonna f-cking say it, because everybody keeps bringing it up to me,” Kehlani says in the video. She goes on to note that she sparked rumors and speculation about her sexuality in a music video where she joked “I finally know I’m a lesbian.”
Now, Kehlani just wants to be clear. “I am gay, g-gay, gay.” She then notes that everyone around her seemed to have that figured out before she did. In particular, her family didn’t seem surprised.
“I’m like, ‘Guys, I finally know that I’m gay — like, I’m gay gay,'” she said of her family. “And they’re like, ‘We know. Duh, stupid. Duh.'”
In the past, the “Gangsta” singer had said she identified as polyamorous, pansexual or queer. In the past, she had relationships with NBA player Kyrie Irving, rapper YG, and guitarist Javaughn Young-White, with whom she has a child.
One Comment
Donston
Although they initially presented themselves as a couple, Kehlani has since claimed that she never dated or had a romantic connection with Javaughn Young-White. It seems as if they were just “queer friends” who decided to have a kid with each other and/or who hooked up a few times and a baby resulted.
I see some lesbians on social media talking about how they “got one”. While I see others claiming that she’s not a “real lesbian”. And honestly, both reactions are getting tired. It just further highlights how we place way too much weight on these identities and what others claim they are. All we should be doing is wanting people and to be honest and be themselves. While everyone’s journeys are their own as far as internal and external struggle, self-understanding, mental health, sexuality, gender, potential fluidity, and wherever they are in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. Everyone needs to be making less of deal about this stuff nowadays. That’s the only way to completely normalize things.