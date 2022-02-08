Out, skater Eric Radford strips down to show off Olympic tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Radford (@ericradford85)

Out, Canadian skater Eric Radford, 37, has been showing off his Olympic tattoo on Instagram.

Radford is currently in China representing his country in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. On his social media, he posted a photo of himself, shirtless, with his Olympic rings tattoo clearly visible at the top of his rib cage.

He captioned the image, “Ready for another Olympic moment.”

Radford and partner Vanessa James made their appearance in the games yesterday, but not after some drama during a training session.

Sharing the ice with other skaters, they had a collision with Italian skaters Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise (check it out below). Della Monica spotted the danger and managed to avoid it at the last minute, but James and Guarise collided and fell to the floor. James appeared in pain afterward but was able to leave the ice on her own and it’s believed there was no serious injury although both were left bruised.

In their competition yesterday, Radford and James performed a routine to Harry Styles’ track, ‘Falling’. They helped the Canadian team to take fourth place, behind Russia, USA and Japan. Radford later posted on Instagram that he’d been: “Very proud of this performance. Thank you for all the support throughout this amazing adventure! A good start to this Olympics!”

Radford came out as gay in December 2014, after his appearance earlier in the year at the Winter Olympics in Sochi. He is married to the Spanish ice dancer, Luis Fenero.

There are eight, out, gay male figure skaters at the games this year. By comparison, there were no out skaters just eight years ago in Sochi.