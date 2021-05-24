SNL peels back the curtain to see what really happens at Pride

For its season finale, Saturday Night Live couldn’t resist the opportunity to get in on the unavoidable pride avalanche beginning to tremble, and managed to cover an impressive number of bases in the musical number “Pride Month Song.”

The pre-recorded sketch featured the show’s three out cast members — Bowen Yang, Kate McKinnon, and Punkie Johnson — with host Anya Taylor-Joy, performing an ode to Pride, and all the things they love to hate about it.

It didn’t hurt that Lil Nas X was the musical guest and got in on the action, too.

Watch:

And while we’re here, here’s Nas X’s performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”: