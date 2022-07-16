She suspects her bisexual boyfriend is cheating with guys behind her back, but is he?

Relationships are difficult. They require lots of vulnerability, trust, transparency, and communication. A woman who recently wrote to the Dear Abby advice column seems to have a relationship lacking all of those things in spades.

The unnamed woman asked if she should move to the town where her bisexual boyfriend “Ashton” lives or break up with him. She suspects that Ashton’s sleeping with his male friends on the side. Even worse, she thinks he’s actively hiding his behavior.

When the couple has fights, Ashton takes “breaks” by spending time with his other bisexual and transgender male pals. Ashton also continues to hang out with “Will,” a man he has had a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

Ashton swore to his girlfriend that nothing was going on between he and Will. But she notes that Ashton “always rushed back to Will or kept him on the side during his other relationships as well.” In fact, she almost broke up with Ashton because of his ongoing closeness to Will.

The woman seems troubled now that Ashton wants to spend several days with his trans male buddy “Cody” while he and Cody attend an out-of-town concert where Cody lives.

She noted that Ashton seems cagey about sharing his phone details with her even though she willingly shares her own. She also said that he wants an exclusively monogamous relationship, but, she adds, “I don’t trust him not to have sexual relations outside of ours.”

Her straight male friends don’t trust Ashton, and she feels Ashton doesn’t respect his female partners as much as he respects his male ones. So, she wonders, should they break up?

The advice seeker doesn’t say how old she and Ashton are, how long they’ve been going out, or what their sex lives are like together, but the relationship sounds like a big, mistrustful mess. She adds that Ashton is “presently in the closet… because he comes from a Christian family and lives in a highly conservative area.”

Abby wisely notes that just “because someone identifies as bisexual does not mean the person is incapable of being monogamous.” That’s especially reassuring considering how common people resort to tired stereotypes about bisexual people being dishonest and sexually greedy. However, she notes that his willingness to hide his sexual orientation from his family doesn’t bode well for his girlfriend.”

“Listen to your friends,” Abby adds. “They may have more insight into Ashton’s character than you do.” Abby also says that people who hide their phones often have more going on than they are comfortable revealing — another red flag that should make the woman reconsider her relationship with Ashton.

Being closeted and wanting some privacy around cell phone use doesn’t necessarily mean someone is romantically dishonest, but it does suggest that they need to clarify their own desires and boundaries.

It could be that Ashton is interested in an open relationship, but his conservative upbringing makes him think it isn’t possible (or moral) while dating a woman. It could be that his girlfriend is highly suspicious and quarrelsome, and all he wants is some distance and privacy — a sign that he’s not ready to have her move to his town.

It could also be that Ashton is secretly sleeping with all of these dudes, ultimately doing a disservice to both him and his girlfriend. Regardless, Abby’s advice seems to be absolutely right on.

Admittedly, it can be difficult for a person to fully embrace their own sexuality or desire to be open while in a relationship. Often, either one can feel like a threat to a relationship, even when a partner signals that they’re okay with it.

In these situations, it isn’t a case of having an accepting partner so much as a case of re-wiring one’s own self-perception and outlooks to figure out how they can lovingly navigate a relationship’s challenges while also authentically respecting their own integrity.

Put another way, it sounds like Ashton and his girlfriend have to figure out how to have honest and challenging conversations about how they actually feel towards one another. Those conversations might spell the end of their relationship, but it could all signal the start of happier lives for them both.