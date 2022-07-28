Tarotscopes that Slay for the Leo New Moon

You may have noticed there were no Tarotscopes last month. At least I hope you noticed. And that’s because my mom died. We had her burial on the day of the Cancer New Moon. It was perfect, devastating and unsayable. My mom was one of my closest friends and dearest teachers. Now, five weeks after her passing, I miss her more than ever.

I’m not going to mince words because I’m a writer and that’s not my style. Grief is exhausting, unpredictable and grueling. But since you were without Tarotscopes last month, I couldn’t do that to you all again. So, consider that I have a limited capacity but am doing my best anyways. You’ll find your Tarotscopes are short but not without power.

A student of ours recently compared the transition from Cancer Season to Leo Season as the laugh after the cry. And that’s a very accurate way to observe the shift from cardinal water to fixed fire. Summer truly has three acts as examined through Cancer, Leo and Virgo respectively: Sad Girl Summer, Hot Girl Summer and Working Girl Summer. Welcome to your second act. The world is on fire and guess what, you can be too if you want it.

Frankly, as I navigate the quixotic landscape of grief, the last thing I feel compelled to do is strut around like a hot girl. But honestly, that might be the most valuable medicine for all of us in the throes or whatever despair we find ourselves. Leo energy is radiantly joyful, almost unfuckwithable in its quest for fun. And I think we could all use some fun right now.

The unique Astrology of this particular Leo Season is spiky, with lots of hard aspects to Saturn, Uranus and the Nodes of Fate. The best advice I can offer is: expect the unexpected, don’t believe the first thing you hear and MOST IMPORTANTLY try to enjoy the ride— whatever ride you may currently be on, try to seek the pleasure in it.

The Leo New Moon itself, perfecting today, Thursday, July 28th, is a generous lunation that makes a trine to Jupiter in Aries. This is one of the sweeter and more auspicious New Moons we will get this year. So make the most of it. For any of you witches looking for a good moment to ritualize new intentions or launch a spicy new endeavor, this New Moon is the one.

Find your Tarotscopes below.

Read for your Sun Sign. And please enjoy that our resident Leo, Noche, graciously posed with EACH of your cards.

LEO

Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords is you when you keep your eye on the prize and refuse to get distracted. This is a supremely focused energy that allows you to cut through the bullshit and cross the finish line. The key to your success is in your mind, keep it uncluttered and razor sharp— momentum is yours when your mind is clear.

VIRGO

Two of Cups RX

The Two of Cups invites us to fall in love with ourselves. Sometimes others as well, but the way we partner with ourselves is mirrored in the partners we attract. Spend this month exploring your unloved edges. What aspects of yourself have you been too afraid to embrace until now? This is the time to love yourself ferociously.

LIBRA

King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles is you when you take control of your life. This is total boss energy, wholly responsible for every decision made. Your power is rooted in ordinary reality, take advantage of your ability to schedule, organize and count. Leave nothing up to fate this month. As the King of Pentacles, you make your fate. So make one you would gladly step into.

SCORPIO

Five of Swords RX

The Five of Swords shows us at war with ourselves. It’s an inner mental struggle, and even when we win, we lose. This is a time to explore how you talk to yourself, how you relate to yourself and how you spend time with yourself. The inner landscape should be a sanctuary of peace, not a battlefield. Make peace with yourself, you deserve the grace.

SAGITTARIUS

The Star

The Star is a card of supreme healing and understanding. It spirits us away from our daily lives and helps us grasp the big picture of the cosmos. You can’t receive the healing and the magic of this portal if you’re too entrenched in your mundane reality– give yourself permission to retreat, relex and receive some divine gifts of grace and healing.

CAPRICORN

Death RX

Death reversed is a gentle death. A death that we’ve been waiting for. It’s not a literal Death, the Death card refers to– rather it’s the death of ego, or a situation, maybe even a partnership. Death says: everything must change. So don’t resist the transformation that’s whispering in your ear. Ride this gentle death like a river, downstream to a new destination of life.

AQUARIUS

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is a mysterious figure. When you embrace the unknown realms of transformation, when you get comfortable exploring your own watery depths, when you accept with wonder the symbols and psychic songs of the invisible world– then you are living as the Queen of Cups. Trust the hidden, the unknown and the unknowable, for this month, that’s where your power resides.

PISCES

King of Swords

The King of Swords is you when you step into the role of truth teller. This is an invitation to pour forth your words, stories and knowledge. Sometimes we forget that we have a right to share our experience. But that right is yours to claim. Stand in your power this month, take back your authority from the powers that be. You are wise and witty and worth taking up space.

ARIES

The Tower RX

The Tower visits us when the structures of our life fail us. This is a moment of disillusionment, like Dorothoy pulling back the curtain to reveal the great and Powerful Oz as no more than a lost traveler. Notice what curtains are being pulled back for you and don’t resist what you see. Sometimes, if you allow them, things fall apart into place.

TAURUS

Three of Wands RX

The Three of Wands brings new vision to your doorstep. After some months of struggling forwards, all of a sudden the fog clears and you can see your future in a novel way. Welcome this clarity and allow it to carry your dreams and goals to the next horizon. There is creativity available, reminding you that you get to write the story of your life and the best is yet to come.

GEMINI

Three of Swords RX

The Three of Swords is the moment when we realize how we’ve been betraying ourselves all along. Your inner saboteur is as smart as you are– maybe smarter. There’s no reason to beat ourselves up for falling prey to their tactics. But once you’ve wised up, stop letting them best you. This is the time to let your heart lead you forwards, no matter what “good ideas” your mind wants to derail you with.

CANCER

King of Wands

The King of Wands is you when you own your magic. This is an aspect of self that is supremely confident and knows how to wield their power responsibly. Spend this month helping those around you fulfill their potential. Careful not to manipulate others to bend to your will, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. You are the power over all other powers, use that position wisely.

BRANDON ALTER is a spiritual healer, Tarot reader, Astrologer, mystic and writer living in Los Angeles. They are passionate about sharing spiritual tools that have helped them reconnect to the wisdom of their heart. Brandon is a thoroughly trained healer and teacher who co-hosts The Spiritual Gayz with their husband, a twice-monthly podcast dedicated to exploring the wide reaches of spirituality, without pretending that it all makes sense. Brandon’s mom took them to their very first psychic when they were seven and gave them their first Tarot deck when they were eleven. Since then Brandon has devoted themself to the study of Tarot, Yoga, Pilates, Reiki, Astrology and the myriad ways one can work and heal with the help of the spirits.

