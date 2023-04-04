This hunky TikTok creator loves video games, comedy, & showing off his pecs

On social media, gaymer and fitness coach Kevin McDonald goes by yourfriendkevin — but after looking at his pics, you’ll want him to be more than a friend.

On Twitch, McDonald streams games from Pokémon to Dark Souls to The Last of Us, as well as hosting a monthly book club with his followers. But the real action is on his TikTok, where McDonald sports more than 203,000 followers. Many of them came for the shirtless flexing, but stuck around for his mix of comedy and cultural commentary, like his snarky takedown of AAA games.

@yourfriendkevin A clip from my full video on open world games ? original sound – Your Friend Kevin

In his Instagram bio, McDonald describes himself as “a little bit Hank Green, a little bit Sean Cody,” an accurate assessment based on a quick scroll through his page. He loves to show off his hairy body, posting photoshoots in singlets, thongs, leather, and even totally naked (or as close as Instagram will allow).

He’s also friends and a frequent collaborator with Darby Lynn Cartwright and Alexis P. Bevels, the iconic drag queens behind Queerty winner for Best Webseries IMHO: The Show.

As if his body wasn’t enough, McDonald is also community-minded and frequently hosts charity streams where viewers can pay for him to show off. One of his most recent streams was raising money for Trans Empowerment Project, a charity that provides direct aid to disabled queer and trans people of color.

Sexy, funny, smart and kind-hearted — what’s not to like? And if you’re still not a fan, McDonald’s got plenty of thirst traps to win you over.