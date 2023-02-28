This superhot gaymer speaks three languages, has two masters degrees, and sports a rock hard body

Justin Moore (a.k.a. Justinplus) is a popular gaymer and Twitch ambassador from Seattle with roughly 50K followers on Instagram. And when you see some of his posts, you’ll understand why.

In addition to being a huge fan of RPGs, adventure games, and survival horror games, Moore is a total hunk. He regularly posts photos of himself lounging by the pool, working out, or doing cute things with his partner, Erik, who also happens to be a total dreamboat.

But he’s more than just a pretty face. Moore also speaks three languages–English, French, and Japanese–and has traveled all over the world. He holds a dual masters in Public Administration and Public Health, and he got his undergraduate degree in Political Science and Land-Use Planning.

On top of all that, in 2020 he co-founded the Rainbow Arcade to help promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity in gaming, and in 2019 he partnered the Trevor Project to raise money for queer youth. All in all, he’s a great, super smart, superhot guy.

Now, the thirst…