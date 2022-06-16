Tom Brady agrees to send his used underwear to male admirer

Tom Brady is giving the people what they want, and apparently what they want is his game-worn underwear.

The star quarterback, who after 40 days of retirement announced he would return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season, was promoting his clothing line on Twitter when things took a sharp turn.

Brady launched his athletic sportswear company Brady Brand last year, and earlier this month, the brand unveiled its first underwear line.

Sharing a couple of shots from the new line, Brady promised that if his post received 40k likes, he’d step in as a model to recreate the photos:

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand ? ? https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

50k+ likes later, you can expect to see Brady’s modeling chops soon.

But ‘soon’ wasn’t soon enough for one thirsty fan, who countered the athlete’s offer with one of his own.

A Twitter user named Greg replied to Brady’s tweet, asking: “Tom if this reply gets 40,000 likes will you fly me out and hand deliver me a pair of game worn underwear?”

That’s quite the big ask, Greg!

Tom if this reply gets 40,000 likes will you fly me out and hand deliver me a pair of game worn underwear? — greg (@greg16676935420) June 9, 2022



The comment was hard for Brady to ignore after it received over 87k likes.

Stopping short of agreeing to book travel arrangements, Brady responded: “What’s wrong with you people? Check your DMs and pick a color Greg.”

What’s wrong with you people? Check your DMs and pick a color Greg: https://t.co/0EwT0PiM0m https://t.co/pO7vXuKql7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time Brady’s used underwear has made headlines.

Back in 2016, a pair of plain white boxers, along with a plain white undershirt, worn by Brady during his walk-on cameo appearance in the film Ted 2 went up for auction with a starting price of $2,500.

Looks like Greg got a steal.