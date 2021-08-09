Tom Daley responds to being called “dirt” by Russian broadcasters

Olympic Gold Medalist and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley , countering homophobic criticism from Russian journalists. Several Russian programs had labeled Daley and transgender weight lifter Laurel Hubbard “dirt” and “psychopaths” for competing as openly LGBTQ people.

“History shows that everything that society is, has been dictated from the straight, white, male experience. If we could come together and use different points of view, the world would be a better place…There are 10 countries that are competing at these Olympic Games where being LGBT is punishable by death. I feel extremely lucky to be representing Team GB, to be able to stand on the diving board as myself with a husband and a son and not worry about any ramifications. But I know that I’m very fortunate to have that and that there are lots of people who grow up around the world with less fortunate situations. I just hope that seeing out sportspeople in all these different sports is going to help people feel less alone, feel like they are valued and can achieve something.”