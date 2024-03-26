Track star Nico Young is the latest gay college athlete to land a major sponsorship deal

Once upon a time, there was a widespread fear among gay athletes that being publicly out would render them unmarketable. Even some of the most accomplished athletes in sports, such as tennis icons Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, faced immense blowback from sponsors.

But that’s no longer the case, and a generation of college athletes are leading the way. Being openly gay is no longer considered a detriment to one’s earning potential. Instead, it’s a potential boon.

On Monday, college track star Nico Young announced his partnership deal with Adidas, one of the premier sportswear brands in the world. Thanks to new NCAA rules governing name, image and likeness, college athletes are finally free to earn money for themselves.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Young, and several of his out peers, are taking full advantage.

Young’s deal with Adidas is the latest triumph in his spectacular year. The Northern Arizona University standout has already View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Young (@nico__young__) and set NCAA records in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races.

His next stop will be the Olympic Trials, which are set to take place for track and field in June.

Speaking of the Olympics, there is a sizable list of out Olympians with large sponsorship portfolios. Perhaps the highest earner is Megan Rapinoe, who took home an estimated $7.5 million from endorsements last year. Brittney Griner, meanwhile, became Nike’s first out athlete in 2013.

On the male side, Tom Daley stands above the rest, banking millions from contracts with Adidas, Argos and several other brands. Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon have inked deals with companies such as Visa, Samsung, Deloitte, Toyota and Ralph Lauren.

But all of those names–Rapinoe, Griner, Daley, Kenworthy and Rippon–are major stars with vast mainstream appeal. The introduction of LGBTQ+ college athletes, and male athletes in particular, is a true sign the times are changing.

There is a much higher percentage of out female athletes on the Olympic stage than male athletes. The USA women’s basketball team, for example, currently features two out coaches and five out players.

The number of out male athletes in most team sports don’t exceed those figures. That’s especially true when it comes to offerings such as football and basketball.

Byron Perkins, for example, was one of only two out players in college football last season. But the Hampton University cornerback is part of the NIL game as well.

Last year, he even starred in an NFL ad, while balling out during his senior season (Perkins is entering the NFL Draft this spring).

One of the true male NIL kings is star Nebraska gymnast Sam Phillips, who also posts ads for Adidas and PSD Underwear, along with other companies.

I love [modeling]! It’s another form of artistic expression,” he told Queerty in an interview. “I think it’s beautiful, and a great way to show off yourself and your essence and your body. While doing so, you become comfortable in your skin, and express yourself how you want to. Literally, every picture is different. You can explore and illustrate 1,000 different expressions.”

To state the obvious, all of these college athletes are in their early 20s; and thus, just at the starts of their careers. They are not afraid to be gay, and companies are not afraid to put them out there.

What a wonderful development.