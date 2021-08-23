sense of self

Twitter has a LOT to say about Demi Lovato’s comments on possibly identifying as trans in the future

While speaking to LGBTQ reporter Kate Sosin at The 19th Summit virtual conference last week, singer Demi Lovato said that, while they currently identify as non-binary, that could change in the future.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans,” the 29-year-old shared. “I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life.”

They continued, “Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

The comments, though well-intentioned, didn’t land well with people on Twitter. Many wanted to support Lovato, but felt their words about possibly identifying as trans in the future were confusing and did more harm than good.

Here’s what they’re saying…

According to GLAAD’s Transgender FAQ page:

Everyone has a gender identity, an internal sense of self and perception of one’s own gender. For some people their gender identity is the same as the sex they were assigned at birth (cisgender) and for some people their gender identity is different than the sex they were assigned at birth (transgender).

There have always been transgender people who felt that their gender identity didn’t fall neatly into the two binary categories of “man” or “woman.” In the past, trans people who felt that way used the words genderqueer and genderfluid to describe that experience. While those words are still used today, it’s now more common for people to call themselves non-binary if they feel their gender identity is something other than “man” or “woman.” People who use the word non-binary to describe their gender identity typically also call themselves transgender.

…Language is evolving in real time. But it’s important to understand that there is no one right or wrong way to be non-binary, just like there is no right or wrong way to be transgender.

