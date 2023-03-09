WATCH: 6 details from the ‘Yellowjackets’ season two trailer that have us buzzing

Buzz, buzz!

It’s been a long winter already, but we’ll let the season stick around if that means we get to spend more time with our favorite teen soccer stars/airplane crash survivors.

Yes, season two of Showtime’s queer-friendly word-of-mouth hit drama Yellowjackets is nigh, and this time: Winter is coming.

Though the new episodes will, more or less, pick up where we left off, it looks like enough time has passed that the girls’ home in the wilderness is now covered in snow—which certainly won’t make things easy for these amateur survivalists.

Meanwhile, in the present-day timeline, the grown-up versions of the characters are dealing with the fallout of season one’s drama: Taissa (Tawny Cypress) is balancing her Senate race win with her continued waking nightmares, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is trying to pretend she didn’t just murder an innocent man, and Misty (Christina Ricci) has escaped captivity, just as Natalie (Juliette Lewsi) has been kidnapped herself—presumably by their old pal Lottie.

The full-length trailer for the season has just dropped, giving us a first real taste of what’s to come, including the introduction of new cast members Lauren Ambrose (as adult Van), Simone Kessell (grown-up Lottie), and Elijah Wood (playing a man named Walter, who may be some help—or another obstacle to Misty’s hero journey).

As has become tradition for the show, the teaser clip only introduces more questions than it does answers—and we love it that way. Watch the trailer, and then head below to read up on six noteworthy details that have us stoked for season two:

1. A Whole Lottie Mess

By the end of season one, it seemed pretty clear that Teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) would become our Antler Queen—the one who would lead our survivors to some pretty dark places. Similarly, all signs were pointing to Adult Lottie (Kessell) becoming a terrifying cult leader out for revenge against the women who abandoned her in the wilderness.

But, now that we’ve seen her in action, there are some interesting wrinkles here. She may well have been the Antler Queen, but she also comes off more sympathetic than we thought, telling someone with tears her eyes, “I thought we left it there when we were rescued, but now I realize we brought it back with us.”

Wait, what’s it? Was there something supernatural going on in those woods after all? Are there bigger antagonistic forces at play here than we realized? Or are the waterworks all a front so Lottie can cover her tracks? Color us intrigued!

2. Shauna Of The Dead

Shauna’s sexy little affair in season one with enigmatic artist Adam (Peter Gadiot) ended in murder, and there’s no way she could’ve gotten away with it that easy, right?

Right! When the cops (one of whom is played by Search Party‘s John Reynolds) show up at her door asking questions, things are not looking good for this suburban mom with a big secret. The trailer’s biggest laugh comes when Shauna’s daughter (Sarah Desjardins) asks her, point blank, if she’s a murderer, leaving her stammering. Gay agenda-pushing ally Melanie Lynskey never lets us down!

3. Walter Who?

One of season two’s biggest wildcards is Walter, played by the great Elijah Wood. His scenes are predominantly with Ricci’s Misty (a The Ice Storm reunion, 25 years in the making), and he’s said to be a fellow “citizen detective”—but is he really an ally, or another person trying to take advantage of her desperate need for love and friendship?

For now, we’re going to say Walter should not be trusted. Did you catch that moment in the nursing home, where Misty looks at him with raised eyebrows? That man is up to something.

4. Taissa + Van 4Ever

We can’t not root for the show’s main queer couple, who opened up about their relationship in ’96 (then played by Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Liv Hewson), but apparently weren’t meant to last since Van was MIA in the present-day timeline and Taissa was married to someone else.

But—oh my god—that’s Adult Van (Ambrose) comforting Adult Taissa (Cypress)! They’re reunited! Is there a chance these two can make it after all, or has whatever happened back in the woods driven too much of a wedge between them? A girl can dream!

5. We’re Worried About Coach

Things have not been looking good for Coach Ben (Steven Kreuger), who lost his leg after the crash and has been holding it down as the only adult survivor. And, from the looks of the trailer, he’s in imminent danger—seemingly being attacked by a feral teen girl.

Of course, we’re rooting for him, especially after he came out to Natalie as gay, and we hope the fact that hottie François Arnaud has been cast as his “secret boyfriend” means he’ll be sticking around a while.

6. Who’s For Dinner?

Yellowjackets‘ first of many mysteries was from the (literal) cold open, in which an unknown girl falls in a trap, dies, and then is seemingly eaten by her fellow survivors. But who was it? And did their time in the wilderness actually make these kids cannibals?

Now that season two moves the action to wintertime, it sure looks like we’re going to get the answers to those questions, especially with that glimpse of the gang carrying an unknown body across the snow. Chilling!

Season two of Yellowjackets premieres on March 24th on Showtime.