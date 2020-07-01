WATCH: ABC Correspondent proposes to boyfriend and mom captures it on video



Who doesn’t love a marriage proposal video? Last week, ABC Foreign Correspondent James Longman proposed to his boyfriend, Alex Brannan. He got down on one knee and proposed with a matching pair of bracelets.

The action was caught on camera by Brannan’s mother. Longman is British, and the proposal took place at what we’re guessing is a family home in the Cotswolds. Mom, in a delightfully posh English accent, explains to Brannan’s nephew what the two men are doing. Watch the sweet clip below.

Longman posted the video to Instagram, saying, “I asked Alex in the garden while his mum filmed, trying to stop his nephew from running over to us. And then the rest of the family came over. There was quite a lot of crying.”

Longman, 33, was formerly with the BBC, before landing his current role with ABC. Fluent in French and Arabic, he specializes in breaking news stories in the Middle East and Europe. Last year, he also did a hard-hitting piece on the persecution facing gay men in Chechnya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Jun 24, 2020 at 6:31am PDT



Longman followed up the proposal video with another Instagram posting, thanking people for messages of goodwill and support.

“Thank you so much for all your messages 🙌 Totally overwhelmed. I asked him with a pair of bracelets – which apparently are a symbol of loyalty. Also any excuse to have more jewelry. I have however just found out Alex hasn’t seen most of Absolutely Fabulous which is going to have to be properly rectified before we make any firm plans.”

Check out some more images of the men below.

View this post on Instagram 🏊🏽‍♂️ #grancenote A post shared by Alex (@lexbrannan) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex (@lexbrannan) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex (@lexbrannan) on Jun 6, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌞 #nice A post shared by Alex (@lexbrannan) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:25am PDT