WATCH: ‘Masterchef’ winner proposes to his boyfriend on national TV

Winning a televised cooking competition is a once-in-a-lifetime thrill, but for Antonio Lorenzon, it was double the reason to celebrate.

The Italian Masterchef champ wowed the judges all season long, but when the moment arrived for him to claim the grand prize, he made the experience even more meaningful.

“Guys, what better occasion to thank you. For being close to me, for friendship, but this is a very special day for me because it is a glory that I have received,” he told the judges and live crowd.

“I want to convey to a person who in life believed in me and made me the person I am, and I want this moment to be a special moment.”

Then Lorenzon got down on one knee, and the audience immediately began cheering him on.

He popped the question, and judging by his boyfriend Daniel’s reaction, the two have many happy years to look forward to.

You don’t even need to speak Italian to catch some feels watching it all go down: