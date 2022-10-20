WATCH: Ben Platt and Allison Janney are part of a dream cast in this nightmare wedding comedy

You know how, at every wedding, there are those people everyone talks about afterwards? Well, meet those people: Quibbling siblings Paul (Ben Platt) and Alice (Kristen Bell) and their estranged mother, Donna (Allison Janney).

When they receive an invite to the wedding of their older half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Paul and Alice head to England, where they can barely hide their contempt. Eloise’s father—Donna’s first husband—left her with a hefty trust fund, and the class divide has left a major wedge between this already dysfunctional family.

Alice, for her part, is deep into an affair with a married man, while Paul has brought along his partner Mark (Karan Soni), who Donna clearly has some hang-ups about.

Can they keep it together long enough so that Eloise can get hitched without a hitch? Not likely.

Related: Here’s all of the queer, must-see movies and TV shows headed your way this fall

The People We Hate At The Wedding is based on a novel from author Grant Ginder, who you may recall, on National Coming Out Day a few years back, shared the hilarious story of his dad discovering the folder of “beefcake” photos he’d been saving on the family computer.

The film adaptation comes from director Claire Scanlon (Set It Off, most of your favorite TV shows) and was written by the Molyneux sisters (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North), and it looks like the kind raunchy of comedy we don’t see enough of anymore!

We were already intrigued by the eclectic cast (which also includes Scandal hunk Tony Goldwyn and Schitt’s Creek hunk Dustin Milligan), and then the trailer sold us—especially the part where Janney’s Donna awkwardly tells a stranger her son Paul and his partner “do sex things.” Janney crushes it, as always.

See for yourself in the trailer below. The People We Hate At The Wedding streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning November 18.