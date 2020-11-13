WATCH: Lil Nas X becomes Santa Claus for new ‘Holiday’ single

Lil Nas X has finally treated fans to some new material. After the huge success of ‘Old Town Road’ in early 2019 (the longest-running number one on the Billboard Hot 100), and his 7 EP, which featured follow-up tracks ‘Panini’ and ‘Rodeo’, new track ‘Holiday’ is a festive-themed offering.

The song and big-budget video – directed by Gibson Hazard – were released this morning. Set on Christmas Eve, 2220, it finds Lil Nas X as Santa Claus, riding a sled pulled by robot reindeer.

The video was preceded earlier in the week by a short trailer, featuring a cameo from Back To The Future’s Michael J. Fox.



Lil Nas X, who came out publicly as gay in early 2019, while ‘Old Town Road’ was at number one, has spent much of 2020 working on a follow-up material.

He’s teased fans with odd snippets of tracks he’s working on, with one – ‘Call My By Your Name’ – already proving a fan favorite. Many expected it to be his next single. However, on an Instagram Live video last night, Lil Nas X revealed ‘Call Me By Your Name’ will be his next release.