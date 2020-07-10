Lil Nas X has a new track called ‘Call Me By Your Name’; guess what it’s about

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nax X has sparked fire in on Instagram, courtesy of a snippet of his new song “Call Me By Your Name.”

The title also seems to hint that the song deals with queer themes, as it takes its name from the popular 2018 film. “Call me when you want, call me when you need, call me in the morning, I’ll be on the way,” Nax X raps in the clip while wearing a Versace hat donned in the colors of the Pride Flag.

Lil Nas X came out as gay last year, and has also said his new album which will feature “Call Me By Your Name” will deal quite directly with that identity.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he told The Guardian. He added that he hopes the music will also speak to other young people struggling with their sexuality and offer some comfort to those that can’t come out due to their family situations.

“It’s easier for me,” he says of coming out at age 20. “I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me shitty.” He also acknowledges that may not be true for “another 20-year-old who doesn’t quite have it figured out and still lives with his parents.”

Lil Nax X’s new album–which has yet to receive a title–is 92% done according to his Twitter page. He also has yet to announce a release date.