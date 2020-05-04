PHOTOS: Lil Nas X has something to show you

Lockdown has everyone feeling a bit frisky, including Lil Nax X.

The “Old Town Road” singer, 21, took to the ‘gram over the weekend to relieve a little tension, though he may have caused some more on the receiving end.

With tongue firmly planted in cheek — “no homo” — he shared some sudsy snaps and gave us all a view of his hot tub.

He and Ansel Elgort should start a group chat.