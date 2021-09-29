WATCH: Marching band pays amazing tribute to university’s LGBTQ center

This is super cute and heartwarming, and we can only imagine all the rehearsals and preparation work involved.

The University of Michigan’s marching band performs a regular halftime show during football games. On Saturday, they took to the pitch of the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to do a homecoming halftime show with a difference.

This one was also celebrating 50 years since the launch of the university’s Spectrum Center: a support space for LGBTQ staff and students.

The performance included renditions of tracks by Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, and Madonna, among others. You can watch it below.

John Pasquale, a professor of conducting and the director of the university’s marching band, told The Advocate, “I was proud to do it. We just, as a community, came together and there it is.

“We are unequivocally supportive of our students and [we] just wanted to make as public of a statement in that regard as possible, and we put the show in the biggest performance venue in the world that day,” Pasquale said. “So, I think it was a pretty strong statement.”

He added that the routine took 7-8 months of planning.

In a statement on its website, the Michigan Marching Band said, “The Spectrum Center works toward enhancing the campus climate and support services for LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty at the University through education, advocacy, and community building. It is the nation’s first LGBTQ+ support center to be formed on a college campus.

“We’re celebrating and amplifying this incredible resource that’s available to everyone in Ann Arbor. The MMB greatly appreciates the work that the Spectrum Center does for our LGBTQ+ students, staff, and supporters!”

Love is love and love wins! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Beyond proud to have brought this show to the field. Video coming soon! @UMSpectrumCtr #UMichBand #GoBlue #TakeTheField pic.twitter.com/tAS9zAxzZ3 — Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) September 25, 2021

The tracks performed by the bands were as follows: