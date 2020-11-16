WATCH: Paramount releases trailer for its gay, holidays romance

LGBTQ fans of holiday movies are being spoilt this year with not one but several gay-themed offerings coming to the small screen.

Last week we brought you the trailer for The Happiest Season, which features Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a lesbian couple. The movie debuts soon on Hulu.

Over the weekend, Paramount Network released a trailer for its gay-themed, holidays romance, Dashing in December.

The movie features Young And The Restless actor Pete Porte as an uptight, career-oriented New York City financier, who travels home to Colorado for the holidays to stay with his mom, played by Andie MacDowell. There, he meets Heath, played by Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace.

In real life, Pablo Di Pace came out as gay in 2019, while Porte married his husband, Jacob Villere, in 2018.

“This feel-good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling the power of love and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one,” said Meghan Hooper, EVP and Head of Original Movies and Limited Series at Paramount, in a press statement about Dashing In December.

On YouTube, many said that – although looking a little on the cheesy side – they were looking forward to the movie. Predictably, others were less impressed, with some even calling for a boycott of Paramount.

“Christmas is about Jesus being born and the Bible is against homosexuality,” commented Joe Meier. This prompted a response from Juan Pablo Di Pace himself.

“I´m pretty sure Christmas is about loving everyone around you, so yes, very Christmassy indeed,” replied the actor.

Another comment came from a woman called Leah Pace.

“I would like to say this is my brother’s movie and he is the kindest most loving and giving person. This hate disgusts me and you probably all call yourselves Christians. Correct me if I’m wrong but judgement is not left to ANY of you all. You know what, he will not even get on here and reply because actually nicer than I am. I hope no one ever comes at you the way some people here have. It’s seriously disappointing.”

Dashing in December will hit screens on December, 13, on Paramount, Pop TV, Logo TV and TV Land. We will definitely be looking out for it.

Besides The Happiest Season and Dashing in December, Hallmark will also be releasing the LGBTQ-themed The Christmas House, and Tello will be giving us I Hate New Years.