WATCH: This sex comedy with full-frontal male nudity is a mouthful in more ways than one

Arriving today on Hulu with little fanfare is a charming new sex comedy you’re not going to want to miss: Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is a mouthful in more ways than one.

The great Emma Thompson stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow who hires a sex worker, Leo Grande, so that she can enjoy a night of exploration and pleasure. A bit out of practice and insecure—she says she’s never had an orgasm—Nancy even prepares a to-do list for her time with Leo (“Number one: I perform oral sex on you,” the list goes on).

True to his last name, Grande has a lot to offer Nancy. It’s an incredible breakout for relative newcomer Daryl McCormack, an Irish stage actor perhaps best known for his recurring role in Netflix‘s Peaky Blinders. Sweet and patient, Leo is a total professional who senses Nancy’s hesitance, to it’s not like he immediately sheds his clothes off and jumps into bed. But when he does, well, you won’t be disappointed! McCormack bares all, body and soul, in what feels like a true star-making performance.

And, speaking of stars, Thompson is never better as Nancy. Though she got her start in comedy, Thompson has revealed herself to be a jack-of-all-trades over the years (she two Academy Awards, one for acting in Howard’s End, and one for writing Sense And Sensibility—the only person to do so), but this is her finest performance yet, quietly moving while still very, very funny.

From filmmaker Sophie Hyde, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande was received warmly when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where critics called it a touching, sensitive crowd-pleaser. Largely set in a single hotel room, the film is undeniably a product of the pandemic, but the lively repartee between Thompson and McCormack—and their undeniable sexual chemistry—keeps things from feeling confined or stale. Plus, the way it treats Leo Grande’s profession with compassion and an open mind means Good Luck To You is an all-too-rare feature that understands that, yes, sex work is work.

Oh, and did we mention there’s full-frontal male nudity?

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is streaming now, exclusively on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.