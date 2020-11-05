WATCH: Trump’s totally legit spiritual advisor speaks in tongues, calls on angels and OMG

Paula White hears a sound of victory; she hears a sound of the abundance of rain.

But who’s going to tell her the call is coming from inside the house?

The Trump campaign spiritual adviser knows elections aren’t won by counting votes, they’re won by angels who’ve been called down from heaven to combat the “demonic confederacies”.

Watch, pray, eat, love:

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

And because it was only bound to happen: