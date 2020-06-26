The Weekend Binge: A wild romp into Millennial neurosis

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Chemical Peel: Search Party

In honor of the long-awaited return of the cult comedy–and with the full series landing on HBO Max for binging pleasure–we offer up Search Party as an exercise in youthful acidity. The story follows a young woman named Dory (Alia Shawkat), the ostensible leader of four neurotic Millennials searching for a disappeared friend. What begins as a Scooby-Doo mystery turns into something far fouler, as Dory and her friends stumble onto a series of eerie coincidences, doppelgangers, cults, Ponzi schemes and murder. The scariest part of all: Dory and her gang might be the worst of all of these questionable characters.

Search Party skewers Millennial narcissism and privilege as it toys with the question: do desperate people turn bad, or were they really just that bad to begin with? Queer folks will also get a kick out of Dory’s flamboyantly gay and oh-so-selfish friend Elliot (John Early) who can never seem to get enough attention. Scathing, provocative and very funny, we’re hooked.

Streams on HBO Max, Amazon, iTunes, YouTube & VUDU.