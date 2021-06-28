10 sexy men for Tom of Finland’s 101st birthday

The artist known as Tom of Finland would have turned 101 this year. A pioneer of LGBTQ and erotic arts, Tom of Finland not only pushed the boundaries of homoerotic art and censorship in the 1950s and 60s, but his images became intertwined with gay culture and the gay aesthetic of the 1970s until present day.

His stylized and exaggerated images of masculine men being joyfully erotic changed the way that many gay men saw themselves and their sexuality. He was sex-positive decades before the term was invented.

The importance of his work has progressively been recognized more and more in the late 20th into the 21st century. New York’s Museum of Modern Art has several pieces in their permanent collection. Solo exhibitions of his work have been hugely popular in galleries and museums from Tokyo to Stockholm, from Berlin to Madrid.

The trustee of The Judith Rothschild Foundation, Harvey S. Shipley Miller, said, “Tom of Finland is one of the five most influential artists of the twentieth century. As an artist he was superb, as an influence he was transcendent.”

In celebration of his birthday and Pride Month, Tom of Finland Vodka has created “Tom’s 101st Birthday Photo Competition and Charity Auction.” Ten finalists have been chosen from submissions by photographers and are showcased on the Tom of Finland Vodka Instagram page from June 11th through July 6th. Viewers can vote for their favorite image by commenting on the post with the word VOTE and #YourTomIsShowing. The image that receives the most votes will be the Audience Winner, while a Jury Winner will be chosen by a curated panel.

Each of the finalist photos will be framed and offered for auction from July 9th to July 23rd on CharityBuzz.com, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Tom of Finland Foundation, which is dedicated to protecting and preserving erotic art, as well as promoting healthy, tolerant attitudes toward sexuality.

To see and vote the finalist photographs go to Instagram @tomoffinlandvodka

To raise money for Tom of Finland Foundation, bid on each of the finalist photographs on charitybuzz.com from July 9th to July 23rd.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Goldberg