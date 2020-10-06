This 8 second clip of Trump ‘gasping for air’ raises questions about his recovery

Donald Trump is back at the White House following his COVID treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, and he really wants everyone to think he’s kicked the viruses butt. But a short clip of the president on the Truman Balcony taken just after his return is causing many to wonder whether he’s doing as well as he claims.

At a Monday press briefing, Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said he’d “met or exceeded all standard discharge criteria,” but did couch that by saying Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted that he’s: “Feeling really good!”

On the Truman Balcony, he appeared to be struggling to breathe:

Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

Congressman Ted Lieu, representative for California’s 33rd congressional district, responded:

“If a picture is worth a thousand words, what about a video? This 8 second video destroys all attempts by @realDonaldTrump to downplay the virus because it shows him gasping for air. Many Americans are now visually seeing how the virus causes breathing difficulties & lung damage.”

Recovery from COVID-19 can often be a lengthy process. Mild cases can take up to two weeks to run their course, while more severe cases can last from three to six weeks.