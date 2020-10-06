This 8 second clip of Trump ‘gasping for air’ raises questions about his recovery

Donald Trump is back at the White House following his COVID treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, and he really wants everyone to think he’s kicked the viruses butt. But a short clip of the president on the Truman Balcony taken just after his return is causing many to wonder whether he’s doing as well as he claims.
At a Monday press briefing, Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said he’d “met or exceeded all standard discharge criteria,” but did couch that by saying Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted that he’s: “Feeling really good!”
On the Truman Balcony, he appeared to be struggling to breathe:
Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0
— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020
Congressman Ted Lieu, representative for California’s 33rd congressional district, responded:
“If a picture is worth a thousand words, what about a video? This 8 second video destroys all attempts by @realDonaldTrump to downplay the virus because it shows him gasping for air. Many Americans are now visually seeing how the virus causes breathing difficulties & lung damage.”
Recovery from COVID-19 can often be a lengthy process. Mild cases can take up to two weeks to run their course, while more severe cases can last from three to six weeks.
30 Comments
pony125
I really hope that he suffers for the next twenty years, struggling and in pain each time he takes a breath. Just for letting so many die and get infected on his watch.
Harley
In prison.
banditboy
The next 20 years? I hope the virus takes him off this earth right after the election.
D P
Oh Queerty, where is the thumbs-up button to click for this message?
WSnyder
If hubris ever needed a example video, it would be the eight seconds BEFORE this clip, when Trump ‘dramatically’ stood on the WH balcony and whipped off his mask as some sort of demented show of ‘toxicmacho’ [I’m coining that word here]. In his feeble little-boy mind, this was his showman’s concept of the all powerful Trump kicking COVID’s butt, except for the fact as this clip shows, him trying to suck down air while standing there. Wanna bet they gave him O2 after he went inside? This man isn’t serious about running the country, this is a Reality Show for him to feed his ego and narcissism.
The good news? People trust him even less now and Biden has widened his lead.
This little show, his disregard for the safety of his Secret Service, the scripted but inept statements made by the WH and Walter Reed Medical staff, may have pleased his base, but it drove more undecided voters away.
wikidBSTN
Sub-human turd.
Denny98
I would be wincing in pain too if I had to look at that face in the mirror every morning.
Cam
Media was trying to say he ripped off his mask to make a point, but doctors are pointing out, no, it is common for pneumonia patients to rip off their mask when they’re gasping for air.
justgeo
I have COPD– the piece of Shit can’t breathe I’m 70 If I am anything near that I am at ER even during Covid.
Put the rabid pig down all ready!
Mack
I agree. I have COPD, 73 years old and have had pneumonia 5 times in 5 years. I’m fortunate that I have oxygen in my house for my C-pac machine so if I have breathing problems then I have it handy. I don’t think that he’s cured. But we have to remember that as President he has a medical facility in the White House which most of us don’t have at home. Some one made a comment that pneumonia patients rips off their masks, I’ve never have.
ARTmark
He’s too arrogant and stupid to admit he’s really sick. He was also trying to portray Covid as being benign as a cold, so he could show the world he was “right” (ignoring the fact that over 1 million people have died). On top of that, the a**hole felt compelled to say to the public, “Don’t be afraid of Covid”. He’s an idiot who might very well pay the ultimate price for his narcissism. Fingers crossed.
Mack
There’s a lot of us praying and not the way they think we are. He’s a wasted space.
MISTERJETT
won’t someone please put the country(the world actually) out of it’s misery and pull the plug on this derrière orifice???
Dick Gozinia
I am not a Trump supporter, but he seems fine to me in the video above and in a longer version I saw elsewhere. To me, that does not appear to labored breathing or wincing in pain.
Cam
You can always spot the troll accounts because they start off with things like
“I’m a lesbian, but hate lesbian rights”
Or
“I”m trans, but don’t think trans people should be allowed to….”
Or in this case “I’m not a Trump supporter but gee, he looks great!”
LOL!! Sad effort.
barryaksarben
TROLL. I have to laugh at how outraged the right is by our glee and it is glee. The same glee he showed when mocking Hillary when she had pnemonia. I hope the fat, ugly pig struggles to draw every single breath he ever has from now on
southernscot
Oh but bless he looks so fragile, frail and broken. He is so pale, all the orange has drained from his face, he looks like a melted Popsicle. He must be worried about what that stay in hospital, with all those experts, is going to do to his Health insurance premium………. sorry, he doesn’t pay what now …but who….. taxpayers, well he is a……..oh!
HankHarris
I pray to the dear Lord himself that Trump makes a complete recovery! He needs to be healthy for him to complete his full prison term.
amanwithanedge
America’s long national nightmare is almost over.
D P
You KNOW don’t you, that he’s trying his darndest to portray a show of strength all along because he wants to emulate his idol Vladimir Putin? Remember the Vlad shirtless riding high on the horse? The Don has wet dreams over that.
barryaksarben
it is the only way he can still get it even half way up is to have some sick evangelical underling read him stories of how the bloody prince cut up that reporter or how Putin poisons people
Heywood Jablowme
Can you imagine Fat Donnie shirtless on a horse? The poor horse would have to be a Clydesdale. And the horrible sight would cause McDonald’s stock to crash.
trojanboy
Malignant shit funnel. Its almost check out time 🙂
missvamp
I had those same difficulties for 8 months after my case of covid, along with a horrible cough. I needed an inhaler to manage it & I’m not even 50. I have different risk factors than him. I’m barely overweight(per the BMI scale), not prediabetic, don’t have high bp. I’d be willing to bet he’s still using oxygen behind the scenes.
nm4047
I have to admit that I’m re-evaluating my atheism, as apparently prayers for this prick to contract a disease were answered.
lambchopp59
Only if he ends up intubated for at least a week. Then I might think the sky spook has our best interest at heart.
McBride
They put trump on a higher dose of speed! Exact symptoms! That is why he never makes any sense while his behavior is totally eradic irritated he thinks there are people trying to get him everyone is against him and that he is a supreme human capable of ominous knowledge and never wrong or weak or wrong.
Toofie
One would think after getting Covid, and practically everyone in the White House, they’d take it seriously. Flagrant disregard for safety protocols brought this on themselves, Yet they won’t.
Terrycloth
Wait a few days. The steroids wear off then he will be flat on his back in walter Reed again. Resting his “bone Spurs” next time he wont be able to get out of bed for a crowd drive by.
mykelb
It took Herman Cain 4 weeks to die once infected. I have all the time in the world to watch it happen to this goon.