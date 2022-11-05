Aaron Carter dies at 34

Singer Aaron Carter died Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles. He was 34 years old.

Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to NBC that deputies were dispatched to the home just before 11 a.m. and found Carter deceased at the scene. TMZ says it spoke with multiple sources who said he drowned in the bathtub.

Carter released his first album in 1997 when he was 9 years old. It sold a million copies and launched his pop career. By 2012 he’d released four studio albums, and often opened for the Backstreet Boys on tour. His older brother Nick was a member of the boy band.

Transitioning out of his childhood success proved challenging, though he released his fifth and final studio album, Love, in 2018 when he was 30 years old. The album received mixed reviews.

In 2017, Carter made headlines when he appeared to come out as bisexual, tweeting about realizing he was attracted to boys from an early age. He also said he’d had same-sex experiences, though he primarily dated women.

He walked the statement back in 2018, saying it was “a little misconstrued” and that he always pictured himself starting a family with a woman.

Carter also dabbled in creating adult content, launching an OnlyFans in 2020.

Carter spoke candidly in recent years about struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues. During a 2019 appearance on the TV show The Doctors, he said he suffered from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and manic depression.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” his rep said in a statement. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”