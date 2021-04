Actress Niecy Nash has advice for her closeted fans

“I just think that we have to get to a place where we normalize [coming out.] You can be dead set against something, but it doesn’t change what somebody is gonna do. I appreciate the fact that I’m somebody who was familiar to people and that they knew me one way. And I could say, ‘Hey, guys, this is where I’m at now.’ And because it’s somebody you recognize or somebody who you’re familiar with or maybe even somebody who you were a fan of. Which is not to say some people might not be like, ‘I don’t like you anymore.’ And that’s fine too. But at least you see me. And that’s what you got to get used to. Walk in your truth, because you know what it is. You already know. The struggle is that you want it to be something other than what it is. Do you understand what I’m saying? So there is a part of accepting and surrendering to your truth and trusting that the universe will bring the support you need. That might not come from where you want it to come from, and you got to be all right with that.”