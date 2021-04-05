Actress Niecy Nash has advice for her closeted fans

“I just think that we have to get to a place where we normalize [coming out.] You can be dead set against something, but it doesn’t change what somebody is gonna do. I appreciate the fact that I’m somebody who was familiar to people and that they knew me one way. And I could say, ‘Hey, guys, this is where I’m at now.’ And because it’s somebody you recognize or somebody who you’re familiar with or maybe even somebody who you were a fan of. Which is not to say some people might not be like, ‘I don’t like you anymore.’ And that’s fine too. But at least you see me. And that’s what you got to get used to. Walk in your truth, because you know what it is. You already know. The struggle is that you want it to be something other than what it is. Do you understand what I’m saying? So there is a part of accepting and surrendering to your truth and trusting that the universe will bring the support you need. That might not come from where you want it to come from, and you got to be all right with that.”—When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash, in an interview with The Advocate, encouraging her fans to come out of the closet despite possible blowback. Nash herself came out as bisexual last year after marrying her wife, Jessica Betts, in a surprise ceremony.
In Quotes
Cam
She didn’t need to come out, I don’t think she was on anybody’s closet radar, and she did. Good for her and Thank you!
rural queer socialist
A very lovely actress! What a gorgeous physique, enchanting voice, and charming manner!
Also a wealthy Hollywood elite who can mumble gibberish like
“there is a part of accepting and surrendering to your truth and trusting that the universe will bring the support you need”
Poor and working class people scant have the PRIVILEGE/WHITE privilege/ BLACK ELITE privilege/ HOLLYWOOD privilege Nash and all the other ‘entertainers’, ‘influencers’, ‘fashion icons’, ‘celebrities’ that Queerty so adores has.
Why doesn’t Queerty have regular writers who are POOR AND WORKING CLASS? RURAL WORKING CLASS? From multi-generationally depressed areas with abandoned factories, empty stores, high unemployment?
darklight413
I’ve loved Niecy from the first time I saw her. This just makes me love her that much more!