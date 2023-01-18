Adam Rippon does it again… with the tidiest garage in the universe

It’s official. Former Olympic skater Adam Rippon does not have an untidy space within his household.

Rippon has demonstrated on previous Instagram videos how he likes to keep a tidy and well-organized household. His kitchen is immaculate. His guest bedroom looks like a top-end hotel room.

Surely if there was one untidy space in his home, it would be his garage, right?

Wrong.

In his latest video, Rippon gives his followers a look at his garage. From the looks of it, we’re not even sure if a car ever graces the space.

Who keeps their old house paint in decorative baskets? Or their paper towels on a Lazy Susan? Or decants bags of soil into bins and then affixes the bag labels onto the bins?

Adam Rippon, that’s who.

Watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp)

Related: Here’s why we want to stay in Adam Rippon’s guest bedroom

Among those to comment was Rippon’s mom, Kelly. She said Adam needed more closet space so he could take all the trophies she still has at home.

“You need one more closet, “the early years” to empty my basement 😘 of your trophies and treasures 🤩”

Karamo Brown from Queer Eye also registered his approval, saying, “This makes me so happy.”

Many said Rippon deserved his own TV series.

“You need a reality show. Everything you say and do is hilarious,” commented one.

If you missed it, here’s Adam’s tour of his kitchen from a few weeks ago.