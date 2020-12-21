Anderson Cooper dishes on fatherhood: “I wish I had done it sooner”

–Openly gay journalist Anderson Cooper , sharing his thoughts on becoming a dad. Cooper became a father for the first time in April 2020 with the birth of his son Wyatt through surrogacy.

“I don’t think I would have made the decision if I didn’t feel I was really ready. And I definitely have, yeah, I just feel like this is absolutely what I should be doing. And I mean, I wish I had done it sooner and it’s just, it’s extraordinary to me, sort of the amount of…I mean, I’ve been, been able to spend the whole, days. I mean, all my time with him really, you know, during this pandemic and it’s just, it’s been amazing. And I can’t, I’ve never like woken up early in the morning. I now like bolt out of bed at 7 without an alarm clock or 6:30. And I want to be there when he wakes up at 8:45 and I love, I mean, I just love every aspect of it and it’s just truly the greatest thing ever. And I sort of just feel like I, what was I doing before?”