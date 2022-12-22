Ang Lee recalls working with Heath Ledger on ‘Brokeback Mountain’: “[He] knew the character of Ennis deeply”

“Heath Ledger was a brilliant young actor. God only knows what he would have achieved later in life. He had so much talent – I’m sure he would have been a great director.



Brokeback Mountain has the elegiac mood of a Western and an inner-twisted repression – Ennis is a very repressed character, macho but gay, gay but homophobic – and often there is no vocabulary to express his feelings. So Heath’s aura powers the whole story. He did a lot of preparation, mostly on his own. And he often surprised me with what he brought to his work.



…In his heart, I think Heath knew the character of Ennis deeply. On a technical level, he took direction very well, but worked alone. He’s not someone you really needed to talk to a lot, because he was very independent.”

Three-time Academy Award winner Ang Lee speaking to Empire about directing the late Heath Ledger in 2005’s gay Western Brokeback Mountain.