Anthony Bowens and Michael Pavano share some happy news

Anthony Bowens and Michael Pavano (Photo: Twitter)

Congratulations to professional wrestler Anthony Bowens and YouTuber Michael Pavano. The men have just bought their first home together in Los Angeles. Bowens shared the news on his Instagram, saying “Checking off life goals one by one together. Our first home!!! 🏡”

They don’t offer any more details about the property. However, three months ago, Pavano shared a video on YouTube of him and Bowens viewing properties that they wanted to buy. The one they’ve settled upon looks very much like the first one they visited—and both loved—in Sherman Oaks. The modern-looking property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Bowens, 32, was raised in New Jersey. He came out as bisexual in January 2017, but a couple of years later said he identified as gay.

Although he was passed over by WWE in 2015, he made a name for himself on the indie circuit. In 2020, he signed a five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling which has seen his profile soar.

Last year, he and his tag-team partner, Max Caster, triumphed at the AEW Dynamite meet in New York City. The duo fight under the name The Acclaimed. The victory made Bowens the first out-gay AEW champion in the organization’s history.

Pavano has carved a tandem career on YouTube. Their channel has over 220k subscribers.

How they met

It’s not clear exactly when they met but it was before Bowens came out.

“I was in the closet at the time,” Bowens said in a YouTube video they posted in 2017, “and I was scanning through Instagram when I came across his profile.”

He wanted to send Pavano a message but was initially apprehensive. Finally, he worked up the nerve and sent a DM. That’s when he discovered Pavano was in an on-off relationship with someone else.

Pavano and his then-beau were taking a break, and Pavano was instantly attracted to Bowens. However, Pavano and the ex decided to give things another go. Pavano even revealed he’d been hit up by this handsome wrestler, which did not please the ex.

He sent Bowens a message saying, “I would really like it if you didn’t message [Pavano] anymore.”

Bowens decided to avoid the drama and unfollowed Pavano from his social media. However, three months later, Pavano sent him a friend request. He was now single and wanted to meet.

They both say they hit it off immediately and have been an item ever since. They made the move together to Los Angeles to further their careers in early 2022.