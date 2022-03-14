Audience member causes scene, storms out of ‘Rent’ for most ridiculous reason imaginable

An audience member who clearly didn’t do their research stormed out of a recent performance of Rent in the UK, aghast that show “was about gays.”
The pearl-clutching theatergoer was seated for a matinee showing of Jonathan Larson’s 1996 musical at the Carriagework Theatre in Millenium Square, Leeds. The play is an adaptation of La Boheme set amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New York City. It centers on a group of young artists, many of whom are queer.
According to a statement from community arts group Bite My Thumb, the audience member caused a scene during the Act I song “Today 4 U, Tomorrow 4 Me,” sung by the character Angel Dumott Schunard, the percussionist drag queen.
“On exiting the individual turned to a member of the front of house team and declared ‘I DIDN’T REALISE THIS SHOW WAS ABOUT GAYS’,” the statement reads.
“All the cast, creatives and backstage crew of the production were utterly disgusted to hear about this display of small minded ignorance. As a theatre company, we purposely chose Rent to give a voice to the LGBTQ+ community and educate on the horrors of the AIDS epidemic.”
A statement from us about a horrible incident during our matinee performance at @carriageworks_ pic.twitter.com/WZeTJFvOPp
— Bite My Thumb (@bitethumb) March 13, 2022
It continued: “In a bid to take a single individual’s hate and create something positive from it, Bit My Thumb will be donating a percentage of that performance’s box office to a LGBTQ+ charity that will be decided upon by our cast.
“So thank you to that close minded, out-dated person. Your appalling attitude now means an underfunded LGBTQ+ organisation will receive a donation it so desperately needs and will put to good use.
“Hate is always foolish and love is always wise.”
3 Comments
Mister P
I am excited that I am going to see Rent this weekend. Part of the final tour.
Cam
It almost seems like they were trying to cause a problem during the show. Rent has been around for 25 years, and any discription of it would include the various actors roles and the fact that some of the characters had AIDS and that one was in drag.
Also that song comes pretty far into Act 1 and Collins and Angel have already met and were quite obviously a couple, so why wait for that song if they were REALLY so offended?
carllonghorn
Always interesting to go to a play like this and have people surprised by the content. I am not sure how people just wander into theaters without any clue what to expect. We went to the Broadway in Austin performance of Book of Mormon right before the pandemic, and the people next to us were flabbergasted by the play and left when it became apparent there were gays, there were lots of swearing, and there were questions about religion. The lady told me on the way out, “This is just trash – all these people are going to hell.” I couldn’t resist saying, “So you didn’t know if was by the folks who did SouthPark, huh? Bye.”