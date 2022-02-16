Bad news for Sarah Ferguson, and it’s nothing to do with Prince Andrew

The lifestyle brand of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is reportedly £262,000 ($355,000) in debt, according to its latest accounts.

Fergie is the former wife of Prince Andrew, but the two continue to live together and remain close. She launched the brand, Ginger & Moss, in 2020, intending to sell premium products to high-end stores such as Harrods and Selfridges in London.

When launched, it was touted that the brand would include soap, bath products, towels, tea, jewelry and bed linen.

The Daily Mail reports that the venture has failed to take off.

It’s now been reduced to selling just four ‘Duchess Collection’ products: These include a box of tea bags for around $27, a kid’s face mask for around $16, and a tea and biscuit collection (‘Brew for the Crew’) for around $47. Some of the proceeds from the latter go to her own Sarah’s Trust nonprofit, which gives money to frontline workers battling the covid pandemic.

Fergie, 62, has lent her name to a series of money-making ventures in recent years. She’s a former brand ambassador for Weight Watchers and has published several children’s books. Here she is making glitter-encrusted candle jars on YouTube a couple of months ago.

Most recently, she’s turned her hand to penning romantic fiction. In collaboration with an established writer, she co-authored a historical romance for Mills & Boon entitled Her Heart Is A Compass.

It managed to edge into the top ten of the UK’s best-selling hardbacks when released last summer and will get a paperback release this spring. Fergie, who’s now working on a second novel, will no doubt be hoping it might prove a more fruitful business venture going forward.

Fergie has resolutely stood by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, in the ongoing scandal around his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations brought against him by Virginia Giuffre. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

Yesterday, it was revealed in court documents that Andrew had reached a financial settlement with Giuffre to dismiss the civil case brought against him. The amount of money involved has not been disclosed.

Buckingham Palace has stressed that Andrew is dealing with the matter as a “private citizen” and has stripped him of his HRH titles. It has not issued any statement in response to news of the settlement.