Sarah Ferguson just threw the entire royal family under the bus… then got hit by the bus herself

We don’t hear too much from Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Jeffrey Epstien’s BFF Prince Andrew. But she’s trending on Twitter this morning for ridiculous comments she made to the French magazine Madame Figaro.

According to Fergie, she is the “most persecuted” woman in the history of the royal family. More persecuted than the beloved Princess Diana, who queer actress Kristen Stewart plays in the new film Spencer, and Queen Anne Boleyn, who was beheaded by King Henry VIII. Oh, and Mary, Queen of Scots, who was imprisoned in Loch Leven Castle before having her head cut off by Queen Elizabeth I. And let’s not forget about Meghan Markle, who was literally driven out of the country by her racist in-laws.

“I was maybe the most persecuted woman in the history of the royal family,” Fergie told the magazine, “but I’m still here. The bruised reed that doesn’t break is in my DNA.”

In the interview, Fergie also confessed that she still loves her ex-husband and stands by him, even as he faces sexual assault accusations made by Victoria Giuffre, who says he raped her at the London home of Epstein’s pal, Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and the U.S. Virgin Islands when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has “unequivocally” denied the allegations. And Fergie, who still shares a home with him despite no longer being married, believes every word he says, even after he repeatedly cheated on her during their marriage. In October, Scotland Yard announced it would not pursue Giuffre’s case.

“I loved him and I still love him today,” Fergie said. “I will stay by his side, because I believe in him, it is a good man.”

