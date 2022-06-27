Bette Midler, Madonna, Mariah Carey and others slam SCOTUS ruling

On Friday, SCOTUS overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that ensured women had a federal right to an abortion. It now sends the matter back to individual states, with around 26 already implementing or indicating future abortion bans.

Although a leaked draft of the ruling meant the ruling was expected, when it was officially announced, it still shocked many. As the news has sunk in, throughout the weekend, many celebrities reacted to the decision.

Below are just some of the reactions from LGBTQ icons and other celebrities.

Mariah Carey said, “It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes.”

It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 24, 2022

Madonna said, “This decision Has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair. Now the Supreme Court has decided that Women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact, we have less rights than a gun.

“I am scared For my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.

I Guess God Put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough To bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Taylor Swift retweeted a message from Michelle Obama about the ruling, saying, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Related: Clarence Thomas wastes literally no time using Roe decision to attack gay rights

Bette Midler fired off a string of tweets registering her disgust at the Supreme Court decision. She also picked up on the comments made by Justice Clarence Thomas in his summation, suggesting the court should also take another look at same-sex marriage.

“GET READY, GAYS. YOU’RE NEXT,” Midler tweeted.

GET READY, GAYS. YOU’RE NEXT. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

Actress Cynthia Nixon agreed, tweeting, “This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating. The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together.”

Cher also posted several tweets on the matter, warning people they should “be afraid, be very afraid” and that the ruling would lead to the deaths of “hundreds of thousands of American women.”

She also said men would think twice about policing women’s bodies if they faced similar scenarios.

If Every time Men Had Sex,

They Risked Death, Physical Disability,A Life Altering Interruption In Their Education,Or Career, & The Sudden Life Long

Responsibility For Another

Human Being,I Think

They’d Expect A Choice

In The Matter — Cher (@cher) June 26, 2022

P!nk also posted a series of tweets. She did not mince her words.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay person’s business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

Lorde and Olivia Rodrigo were among two of the acts performing at the world-famous Glastonbury music festival in England over the weekend. Lorde used her time on stage to shout, “F**k the Supreme Court.”

Rodrigo said during her performance she was “heartbroken,” “devastated” and “terrified” over the ruling, adding, “so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.” She then joined singer Lily Allen to sing the latter’s 2009 hit, “Fuck You”, saying, “This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!”

On Sunday evening, Janelle Monáe was one of the presenters of awards at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. She took the opportunity to raise her middle finger to the camera and say, “F*** you, Supreme Court.”

Related: The never-repealed laws banning same-sex marriage & sodomy are now a ticking time bomb

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram, “”As a MOTHER of two children born from other women who CHOSE to carry them to full-term which allowed me to be a mother, at this MOMENT, more than ever before, I will do EVERYTHING in my power to protect the RIGHTS of my daughters to make any CHOICE that involves THEIR bodies with THEIR own minds and without ANY governmental influence or restriction.”

Halle Berry said, “I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULL****. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it.”

The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion. This decision will not end abortion. What it will end is safe and legal access to this vital medical procedure. It is a sad day in the United States. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 24, 2022



Actor Danny DeVito had one of the most viral reactions to the ruling. A tweet from him simply saying “Supreme Court my ass” had over 1.5million likes.