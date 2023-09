It’s not lost on me that I am part of the generation that has kicked the door down, and I get to walk through that door – that doesn’t happen often.



I’ve had survivor’s guilt. I’ve been HIV positive since 2007 and it f*cked me up for a minute.



Now I understand I’m here to speak for that generation and remind the world who we are and [who we have] always been. Our contributions will be honored and I get to be a part of making sure that happens and that is a gift to me.



Billy Porter speaking to GayTimes on overcoming his HIV survivor’s guilt and stepping fearlessly into his power to honor the memory of those who are no longer here.