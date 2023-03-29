BREAKING: Harry Styles is a sloppy kisser and Gay Twitter™ is not handling the news well

Twitter is buzzing about Harry Styles‘ recent makeout sesh with Emily Ratajkowski. The British dreamboat was recently caught on camera getting sloppy with the model in Tokyo, and it’s safe to say that gay fans around the world are feeling betrayed.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing Like Crazy in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/iofMPojrpg — PopBase (@popbaselockdown) March 26, 2023

Sure, we’ve been crushing on Harry for years, but now this begs the question: Is this a devastating final development in the “is Harry really a bad kisser” saga? Or is there a glimmer of hope for his queer fans across the globe that–maybe, just maybe–he simply isn’t that into kissing women?

Whatever the case, it’s safe to say Twitter had a lot to say about this interesting interaction. Check out some of the tweets…

is harry styles a bad kisser or is he a boy kisser — ayesha (@finelinefingers) March 26, 2023

just in case anyone needs a refresher: here’s how harry styles kisses when he wants to be kissing someone ? pic.twitter.com/829iL1E9qb — all of karol’s voices ×?× (@khaotic_carol) March 26, 2023

harry styles is a bad kisser confirmed but i’m gonna ignore it pic.twitter.com/89LslsTHun — carly’s house (taylor’s version) ? (@adoptmeseIena) March 28, 2023

Harry Styles is a bad kisser my ass! He just didn’t want to kiss HER. He is a boy kisser! Don’t believe me? Watch this. The chemistry is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/y50c16A8iQ — Jay? (@Braveinlove28) March 26, 2023

Massive W for the queer community — pull the trigger piglet (@_hannahnot) March 26, 2023

harry styles isn’t a bad kisser he just can’t kiss women send tweet — els ??? (@hotmomlover19) March 27, 2023

"harry styles makes kissing look like a chore. he is so bad at kissing" no brenda he is bad at kissing GIRLSpic.twitter.com/qglFBnoRKU — breeze ?? (@twinflamebreeze) March 26, 2023

Harry Styles in Tokyo kissing down Emily throat. I AM PISSED. pic.twitter.com/bDLtXcsrVz — ??????????? (@moonlighttsouls) March 26, 2023

Either way, we can’t help but wonder if Harry needs to work on his skills a bit. Maybe he should take some tips from his own song, “Watermelon Sugar,” and learn how to really taste the fruit of his labor? We’re also here to help him out if he needs it. Just saying!

While you’re here, watch the music video from Harry’s song “Late Night Talking” which features all sorts of bisexual lovin’…