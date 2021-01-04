‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey reveals who told him to stay in the closet: gays

–Openly gay Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey telling Ian McKellen how other queer people recommended staying in the closet to protect his career. The interview appears in Attitude.

“The most conservative conversations I’ve had about me being honest about my sexuality in this day and age have come from gay men in the industry, ‘oh no, you can’t come out, you shouldn’t really do that.’ They’re either people who work in publicity, or there’s also been casting directors who have put the call into my agent to say, ‘just so that you know, the way that this is going to be sold is that it’s a gay story written by gay writers for gay actors, so by just taking the role…’ This was at a stage where perhaps I was coming to terms with my own sexuality, I hadn’t necessarily hidden it…but I’ve never not been honest about it.”