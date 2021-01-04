‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey reveals who told him to stay in the closet: gays

View this post on Instagram
“The most conservative conversations I’ve had about me being honest about my sexuality in this day and age have come from gay men in the industry, ‘oh no, you can’t come out, you shouldn’t really do that.’ They’re either people who work in publicity, or there’s also been casting directors who have put the call into my agent to say, ‘just so that you know, the way that this is going to be sold is that it’s a gay story written by gay writers for gay actors, so by just taking the role…’ This was at a stage where perhaps I was coming to terms with my own sexuality, I hadn’t necessarily hidden it…but I’ve never not been honest about it.”–Openly gay Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey telling Ian McKellen how other queer people recommended staying in the closet to protect his career. The interview appears in Attitude.
Pistolo
It’s amazing how the heteronormative society that created these kinds of people is never blamed. It’s always gays vs gays.
Donston
I mean, it is partly our responsibility not to sell each other out. So many “queers” in the industry are responsible for helping purport closet pressures, hetero pressures, internalized homophobia, “straight”/overall hetero-leaning worship and superiority, gender conformity, etc. What makes it an even more complicated issue is that sexuality, the orientation spectrum, relationships, gender, identity, “coming out”- these are very personal and individual things.
I really do believe some of these people think that they have everyone’s best interests at heart, that they are assisting someone in getting the best career possible. And that does speak to the wider problem. But a lot of people are indeed driven by their own traumas, internal phobias, internal conflicts, resentments, fantasies. And they stain everyone else with them.
MacAdvisor
I think Harvey Milk was right, “If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door.”