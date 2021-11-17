Britney Spears just dropped a hint about what she’ll do next

–Singer Britney Spears , expressing gratitude to hear fans for supporting her during her battle to end a 13-year conservatorship. In the same Instagram post, Spears hinted that she may be prepping for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey . She also referred to the conservatorship as “demoralizing and degrading” and said of her conservators “should all be in jail…including my church going mother.”

“I’ve been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. So, I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day. I’m just grateful for being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent like a woman, owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference. I’m grateful for that. It’s nice, really nice. I’m not here to be a victim. I’ve lived with victims my whole life as a child. That’s why I got out of my house and worked for 20 years. I worked my ass off for 20 years and I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my little story will make an impact and make some changes in a corrupt system. And the #FreeBritney movement, you guys rock, honestly. My voice was muted and threatened for so long. I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. Because of you guys and the awareness of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them. Because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%…Let’s move forward. Let’s have a good year, a good Christmas. Rock on.”