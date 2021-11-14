tiktalk

Tom Trotter’s deep tan, Britney’s freedom dance, & one man’s first gay cruise

By

Watch Lil Nas X learn about his ex-boyfriend’s secret life on Maury, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:

Rachel Dunn welcomed straights to the neighborhood.

@rachelldunnnthe mug and cars driving by are paid actors 🤣 #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp

♬ original sound – Rachel Dunn

Sy Bernabei explained San Francisco’s gay population.

@thegenderrebelBy 1977, 25% of the city’s population was LGBT+ 🏳️‍🌈 #gaypride #sanfrancisco #castro #lgbthistory #gayman #lgbtmilitary #lgbtq #comingout #gayhistory

♬ I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

Brian Esperon celebrated Britney’s freedom.

@besperonHappy Britney is Free Day!!! 💚🐍🙌@britneyspears #britneyspears #slave4u #freebritney

♬ I’m a Slave 4 U – Britney Spears

Davis Burleson found a group of straight boys.

@whatspoppinshowE230: I knew it was him! #puff #comedy #nyc

♬ original sound – What’s Poppin? with Davis!

Daniel flew cross country.

@crocodilepearI really thought he’d be excited 🤡 #gay #lgbt #rejected #couchguy

♬ Still Falling For You – From “Bridget Jones’s Baby” – Ellie Goulding

Matt was hurting.

@fireincairo😂 #fyp #comedy #gaytok #gay #gayhumor #hairymen

♬ WHY IS EVERYONE USING THIS – .

Howard Johnson took his first gay cruise.

@howardjohnson_Went on my first gay cruise ever and wow. #fyp #vacation

♬ original sound – Ian Asher

Rose Montoya kicked off Transgender Awareness Week.

@rosalynnemontoya#trans #trans101 #transawarenessweek #transawareness

♬ original sound – Rose Montoya

Tom Trotter got burnt.

@tomtrotter123I got burned – spread the strut to hard #abs #fit #fitfam #fitnesscoach

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

And Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme gave their opinion of lesbians.

@jinkxanddelaOPENING NIGHT TONIGHT IN LIVERPOOL FOR LESBIANS ONLY!! JK, everyone is welcome! #jinkxanddela #UK #rpdruk #liverpool #edinburgh #dragqueensoftiktok

♬ original sound – JinkxandDeLa