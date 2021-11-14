Tom Trotter’s deep tan, Britney’s freedom dance, & one man’s first gay cruise

Watch Lil Nas X learn about his ex-boyfriend’s secret life on Maury, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:
Rachel Dunn welcomed straights to the neighborhood.
@rachelldunnnthe mug and cars driving by are paid actors 🤣 #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp
Sy Bernabei explained San Francisco’s gay population.
@thegenderrebelBy 1977, 25% of the city’s population was LGBT+ 🏳️🌈 #gaypride #sanfrancisco #castro #lgbthistory #gayman #lgbtmilitary #lgbtq #comingout #gayhistory
Brian Esperon celebrated Britney’s freedom.
@besperonHappy Britney is Free Day!!! 💚🐍🙌@britneyspears #britneyspears #slave4u #freebritney
Davis Burleson found a group of straight boys.
@whatspoppinshowE230: I knew it was him! #puff #comedy #nyc
Daniel flew cross country.
@crocodilepearI really thought he’d be excited 🤡 #gay #lgbt #rejected #couchguy
Matt was hurting.
@fireincairo😂 #fyp #comedy #gaytok #gay #gayhumor #hairymen
Howard Johnson took his first gay cruise.
@howardjohnson_Went on my first gay cruise ever and wow. #fyp #vacation
Rose Montoya kicked off Transgender Awareness Week.
@rosalynnemontoya#trans #trans101 #transawarenessweek #transawareness
Tom Trotter got burnt.
@tomtrotter123I got burned – spread the strut to hard #abs #fit #fitfam #fitnesscoach
And Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme gave their opinion of lesbians.
@jinkxanddelaOPENING NIGHT TONIGHT IN LIVERPOOL FOR LESBIANS ONLY!! JK, everyone is welcome! #jinkxanddela #UK #rpdruk #liverpool #edinburgh #dragqueensoftiktok
jayceecook
I would *never* fly cross country or anywhere to see somebody unless I was at least 99% sure they would be okay with it. There’s always an element of this-could-go-really-bad when doing something like this so you shouldn’t put somebody on blast when they fail to find the gesture flattering. Granted the one response we did see from the dude was a bit too harsh. Leave this kind of stuff for the movies.
cubcmh
25% in 1977 (according to NYT); 6.2% in 2014 (according to Gallup).
Sad.