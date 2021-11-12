Britney Spears is officially free from conservatorship

Britney Spears is free from her 13-year conservatorship after a judge ruled Friday in favor of termination. The ruling ends a longstanding arrangement that left the singer unable from making her own financial and personal decisions.

Spears informally asked for the court’s intervention on June 23, describing the conservatorship as traumatizing and abusive. An official request for termination was filed late last month by her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, one month after her father, James “Jamie” Spears, stepped down as conservator.

The conservatorship was instigated in 2008 after Britney went through some very public mental health challenges. At first, her father Jamie has control over both her personal life and her estate/finances. In 2019, following a period of ill health, Spears Snr stepped down as conservator of her personal life. A licensed conservator, Jodi Montgomery, took over this aspect of the conservatorship.

However, Jamie Spears remained a conservator over his daughter’s finances.

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court issued the ruling, which also requested that Spears be released without any mental health evaluations.

The case has been widely publicized in recent years as fans mounted a #FreeBritney campaign.