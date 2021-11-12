Britney Spears is officially free from conservatorship

Britney Spears is free from her 13-year conservatorship after a judge ruled Friday in favor of termination. The ruling ends a longstanding arrangement that left the singer unable from making her own financial and personal decisions.
Spears informally asked for the court’s intervention on June 23, describing the conservatorship as traumatizing and abusive. An official request for termination was filed late last month by her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, one month after her father, James “Jamie” Spears, stepped down as conservator.
The conservatorship was instigated in 2008 after Britney went through some very public mental health challenges. At first, her father Jamie has control over both her personal life and her estate/finances. In 2019, following a period of ill health, Spears Snr stepped down as conservator of her personal life. A licensed conservator, Jodi Montgomery, took over this aspect of the conservatorship.
However, Jamie Spears remained a conservator over his daughter’s finances.
Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court issued the ruling, which also requested that Spears be released without any mental health evaluations.
The case has been widely publicized in recent years as fans mounted a #FreeBritney campaign.
4 Comments
Cam
Funny how this same judge, even after hearing Britney’s complaints was happy to leave the father in control, it was only after those leaked and legal analysts were coming forward saying “Why in the world is somebody who is able to work and support her whole family under a conservatorship?” that suddenly the judge was on board with dissolving the conservatorship.
Spears may make good decisions or stupid decisions, but frankly, if Charlie Sheen wasn’t under a conservatorship she shouldn’t be.
Also, the father is apparently a right wing evangelical who was funneling money to other’s like him, so nice to see that money tree cut down for them.
greekboy
I hope things work out for her. Mental illness is challenging. Remember people who have mental illness have every right that every person has. They can marry, have sex, have children, vote, etc. In other words, every person has the same rights. Please dont judge mentally I’ll people just because they are different from you
Fahd
Free at last! After watching the Netflix documentary on this, I’m convinced that there should be an investigation into why and how the judge permitted this conservatorship to go on for so long. The documentary clearly implies that the judge’s acceptance of the psychiatrist’s opinion that Britney was unable to choose or assist her own lawyer is the root of the problem. That’s a terrible potential pitfall (catch-22) in the system that could keep a person unjustifiably trapped in a conservatorship (see Britney’s case). This case highlights the need for reform. And from what was presented in the documentary, a good investigation will no doubt reveal some criminal fraud as well as legal malpractice there too.
The other takeaway from the documentary was that an attorney for conservatees, like Britney, said he could not think of a single case where the conservatee actually had a paying job (think your aunt with dementia). Meanwhile Britney was the cash cow earning hundreds of millions. That didn’t seem to get the judge’s attention ? Why the hell not?
I’m convinced that Britney’s protracted conservatorship was based on judicial indifference, legal malpractice, and family cruelty and criminal fraud combining to create a great injustice. It shouldn’t have happened to her and it shouldn’t happen to anyone else.
Gabby
Amazing and yet so sad that in 2021 a woman had to fight for her hard earned money and freedom in 2021. I hope they get back all the stolen money that was taken from the estate and I hope anyone who broke the law is jailed, including her dad. I don’t care if she makes another record, just as long as she is doing what ever she wants to do.