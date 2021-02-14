From Broadway to LA, we chatted with Emmy-award winner Jai Rodriguez

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is authenticity, leading with compassion and kindness, but never making apologies for who you are.”

Jai Rodriguez became a household name (and an Emmy award winner) on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. He has also starred on Broadway, scripted television, and c0-authored a New York Times best-selling book. We scored some time with the Queerties nominee to chat about how he has continued to re-invent himself, while staying true to himself.

The INNOVATOR AWARD, at the Queerties celebrates talented individuals are multi-hyphenates who have worn many hats, and strived to evolve and innovate, to make their dreams a reality. Vote for Jai and all your LGBTQ favorites once a day, per device, until voting closes on February 16th. Happy voting! 🏆