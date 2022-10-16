tiktalk

A busy mall bathroom, Paris Hilton’s robber, & Barbra Streisand’s note to a young gay

By

Check out Queen’s previously unreleased track “Face It Alone,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Eric Sedeño found his Uber.

@ricotaquitoIm cryinggggg

♬ original sound – ThickyRicky

Austin Tibbatts took a bath outside.

@aytibby Outdoor bathing is superior 🛀 #bubblebath #boy #love #fyp #explorepage #gaytiktok ♬ Birds Chirping (Soft Zen Sleep) – The White Noise Therapy Experts

A vintage Kathy Najimy clip resurfaced.

@todayshow In this 1993 clip from the #todayshow, Kathy Najimy explains what she learned from #gloriasteinem about the history behind certain witch stereotypes and her concerns with offending real witches while filming #hocuspocus. ✨🔮 #todayshow #kathynajimy ♬ original sound – TODAY Show

The boy who channeled Barbra Streisand got a note from Babs herself.

@itsbillyduke Replying to @barbrastreisand picking up my salad and this fucking happens #barbarastreisand #lgbt #broadway #fyp ♬ original sound – billy duke

BYU boys gave a serve.

@kupono.browne Replying to @shelby.sager yeah ❤️ #ncaavolleyball #fyp #d1 #haikyuu #ncaa #collegesports #slay ♬ Absynthe – Fester Witch

Alex Wolf kept the mall bathroom busy.

@alexwolfof Bad on a true story… #TrueStory #MallsOfAmerica #AmericanDreamMall #Malls #Bathroom ♬ original sound – bantsbrits

Maluma danced to his new song.

@papijuancho Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe…!! #JUNIO💘 ♬ Junio – Maluma

Guncle Mikey took his niece for a ride.

@michaelragazzo Who needs toys when you have Uncle Mikey 😏 #uncle #guncle #fyp ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Paris Hilton came face-to-face with her robber.

@parishilton #duet with @asapscience LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ♬ original sound – AsapSCIENCE

And Tom Hanson clapped back at a homophobic heckler.

@thomasrhanson i’m proud to be myself. years ago, i wouldnt have responded to that at all, and probably would have shrugged it off… but being able to stand tall authentically as myself is the best feeling. #gay #lgbtq #fyp #tvnews ♬ Forever – Labrinth