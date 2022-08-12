gallows humor

The CDC just rolled back a bunch of COVID guidelines and folks are joking to keep from screaming

By

The latest changes to the COVID guidelines out of the CDC have left some joking that they’ve given up entirely.

Official changes to coronavirus precautions were released yesterday, with an even more lax handling of exposures and vaccination:

Related: The FDA just made a big change to monkeypox vaccine strategy

A good number of updates have already been made loosening the reins on pandemic precautions in the past couple years, so this move isn’t so much a surprise as a frustration for some.

Doubly frustrating is this move’s timing, as many feel that the new health emergency of Monkeypox is also being highly mishandled.

All of this together has a lot of folks firing off jokes to hold it together.

To be fair, some of the jokes really hit:

Heck, even COVID thinks they’re gone a bit too lax:

Related: STD rates find another all-time high in the Covid era

Marge Simpson Sad GIFfrom Marge Simpson GIFs