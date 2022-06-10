Charlie Puth takes thirst to new levels with latest poolside post

Charlie Puth has been putting up top 40 hits for the better part of a decade, but his prolific thirst trapping of late has upped his advertising game 1000-fold. Read on for his deleted vapor-inducing video, in which Puth bares more than ever before.

His Insta posting and his Tiktok presence have both gotten spicier since the pandemic began; we were all feeling some kind of way that first month or two of quarantine, but Puth has blessedly kept that energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

In a recent interview with Bustle, Puth not only emphatically stressed how horny he is, but claimed that this state helped him make better music. His recent tracks like “Light Switch” are certainly better than the old “One Call Away”, so maybe he’s onto something!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

We should note his online presence isn’t all thirst; he’s always posting new song ideas on Tiktok, as well as demonstrating his perfect Puthy pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

As for the recently-deleted new video from Puth, you can find it reuploaded to Twitter here. Or here, if that one gets deleted. Or here, because who doesn’t love covering their bases!

We hope Puth knows that we too are just one call away any time he wants.

For even more thirst-quenching content, check out the video for his latest single “That’s Hilarious”: