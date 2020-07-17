Chi Chi Devayne of ‘Drag Race’ hospitalized with possible kidney failure

Drag performer Chi Chi Devayne, known for her appearance on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race announced on social media this week that she’s been hospitalized for possible kidney failure.

Devayne suffers from a condition called scleroderma, an autoimmune disorder that causes damage to the skin, connective tissues and, in some cases, vital organs. She revealed on Instagram this week that she’d gone to the hospital suffering from high blood pressure. Doctors tested her for COVID-19–results were negative–but suspected her symptoms could be related to kidney failure. Devayne underwent a kidney biopsy and began dialysis.

“If you don’t know, I got scleroderma, which affects everything in your body, heart, lungs, kidney, everything,” DeVayne said in a recent update. “So yeah, I let it go too long without going to the doctor and these are the consequences. Take care of your body!”

The image of Devayne in her hospital bed hooked up to catheters shocked her fellow Drag Race alumni, who immediately took to social media to show their support. They also began fundraising to cover her hospital bills.

“Senda a special prayer for my baby Chi Chi Devayne,” Kennedy Davenport tweeted. “We need to bombard heaven’s gates. Speak her name and thank God for his will to be done. Speedy recovery baby girl.”

“I don’t believe in much but ALL the love and healing energy to Chi Chi Devayne! Flawless, stunning, and we need her back on the stripper pole in top form!” wrote Trixie Mattel.

Fellow queens Vixen and Aquaria also tweeted their support, and solicited donations from fans. “Please consider helping our friend Chi Chi Devayne in any way possible,” Aquaria begged to fans. She’s experiencing major medical issues and needs our support and love more than ever.”

“Thank you all, guys, for all your lovely donations, Devayne said in her most recent update. “Sorry I can’t respond to everybody; it’s just so overwhelming at this point. But I’m gonna get back to all y’all. Beleive that! I love you all.”